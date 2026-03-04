HomeAwards & Events

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Honoree Zinzi Coogler’s Beauty & Style Evolution

From vamp lips to ceremonial gowns, take a look at how the honoree’s beauty and style has evolved over the years.
By India Espy-Jones ·
Celebrate Zinzi Coogler’s achievements as a 2026 Black Women in Hollywood Honoree. The 2026 awards show is available to stream: Watch Here

In just one week, ESSENCE’s 19th annual Black Women in Hollywood ceremony will honor the Black women shaping the future of film and television. Naturally, then, we’re honoring the women behind the most Oscar-nominated film ever, SINNERS. Alongside the women of Sinners, cultural juggernaut and producer Zinzi Coogler—the wife of filmmaker Ryan Coogler—is one of this year’s honorees.

Having a hand in film for over 15 years (dating back to the 2009 short film Locks), she’s been telling her own story of beauty and style on the red carpet ever since. At the Fruitvale Station Cannes Screening Dinner in 2013, for example, she paired a sculpted blue gown with a casual updo. Then, at the National Board of Review Gala in 2016, it was her vamp lip that was on-trend with the beauty that year. 

Her style was less trendy and more ceremonial at the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere, where she matched her husband in a long white cape and gown. After that, she asserted her dominance in a bold red lip and power bob at the 95th Annual Academy Awards months later. Since then, she’s been giving a lesson in couple power suiting. At the 2025 Met Gala, for one, her and her husband both wore tailored suits over otherwise casual fits. The same message stood at the 57th NAACP Image Awards just a few days ago, which they both wore with minimal, drawn back braids.

Ahead of ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood on March 12, take a look at how honoree Zinzi Coogler’s beauty and style has evolved over the years.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Director Ryan Coogler (L) and Zinzi Evans attend the Fruitvale Station Cannes screening dinner held aboard the Harle Yacht on May 16, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)
SANTA MONICA, CA – MARCH 01: Zinzi Evans (L) and director Ryan Coogler attend the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on March 1, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
WESTWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Zinzi Evans and Writer/Director Ryan Coogler attend the premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Creed” at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 05: Zinzi Evans and director Ryan Coogler attend 2015 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Writer/director Ryan Coogler (R) and Zinzi Evans at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Zinzi Evans and director Ryan Coogler attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler attend Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: (L-R) Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Ryan Coogler (L) and Zinzi Evans attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 21: Zinzi Coogler during the Nominees’ Party for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at the National Gallery on February 21, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler attend the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Zinzi Coogler attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

