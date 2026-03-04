Zinzi Coogler’s Beauty & Style Evolution

Getty Images

In just one week, ESSENCE’s 19th annual Black Women in Hollywood ceremony will honor the Black women shaping the future of film and television. Naturally, then, we’re honoring the women behind the most Oscar-nominated film ever, SINNERS. Alongside the women of Sinners, cultural juggernaut and producer Zinzi Coogler—the wife of filmmaker Ryan Coogler—is one of this year’s honorees.

Having a hand in film for over 15 years (dating back to the 2009 short film Locks), she’s been telling her own story of beauty and style on the red carpet ever since. At the Fruitvale Station Cannes Screening Dinner in 2013, for example, she paired a sculpted blue gown with a casual updo. Then, at the National Board of Review Gala in 2016, it was her vamp lip that was on-trend with the beauty that year.

Her style was less trendy and more ceremonial at the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere, where she matched her husband in a long white cape and gown. After that, she asserted her dominance in a bold red lip and power bob at the 95th Annual Academy Awards months later. Since then, she’s been giving a lesson in couple power suiting. At the 2025 Met Gala, for one, her and her husband both wore tailored suits over otherwise casual fits. The same message stood at the 57th NAACP Image Awards just a few days ago, which they both wore with minimal, drawn back braids.

Ahead of ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood on March 12, take a look at how honoree Zinzi Coogler’s beauty and style has evolved over the years.