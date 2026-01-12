The Surprising A-Lister Behind Tessa Thompson’s Showstopping Looks

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“He’s my fairy godmother of fashion,” actress Tessa Thompson told ESSENCE of her relationship with fellow thespian Colman Domingo when we caught a playful moment between the two on the Golden Globes red carpet. While Thompson credited her amazing stylist Karla Welch and her team, Domingo jokingly admitted that her style squad is “a little afraid of me.”

Ahead of major events and red carpets, it seems Domingo makes a point of FaceTiming Thompson to talk through her look for each occasion.

“We are both storytellers,” Domingo explained. “I want to be another set of eyes for my sis. In this room, in this moment, I want to make sure you stand out and tell your story in the best way possible.”

Tessa Thompson and Colman Domingo giving each other flowers made us so full! 💐#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AYuOwYTSRb — ESSENCE (@Essence) January 12, 2026

Last night’s Golden Globes marked Thompson’s debut as a Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama nominee for her role in Hedda. When selecting the perfect color for her look, Domingo insisted that green was the one. “Especially for my sis’s first Golden Globe nomination, I need you to really be fully in the room,” he explained.

Thompson, 42, and Domingo, 56, have known each other for years and have grown to see the other as family. Since starring together in the 2014 film Selma, the two have remained close confidants. The more seasoned of the duo, Domingo shows up to every red carpet like the star he is, whether co-chairing last year’s Met Gala or turning heads with the sophistication and uniqueness of his personal style. Watching him take Thompson under his wing, guiding her so she shines in every moment, is truly heartwarming. Well done!