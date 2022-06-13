The Fragrance Awards Is Back In Full Bloom After A Three Year Hiatus 

The Fragrance Foundation has been commemorating the fragrance industry’s best creative achievements since 1973, and the 2022 Frangrance Awards was back in full bloom on June 9, in New York City’s David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Courtney Lopez and Mario Lopez attend the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation)

Hosted by Extra TV host, Mario Lopez and his wife actress Courtney Lopez, the mission of the event is to inspire the world to discover the artistry and passion of fragrance.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: President of The Fragrance Foundation Linda G. Levy and Kudzi Chikumbu attends the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation)

“The Fragrance Foundation was thrilled to host a reunion at our signature TFFAwards. We shared our gratitude and celebrated fragrances that achieved great success, as consumers’ appreciation has grown for fragrances that enhance their lives,” said Linda Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Jason Wu attends the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation)

Jason Wu, beauty guru and fashion designer; Tommy Hilfiger, the iconic designer; Kudzi Chikumbu, the TikTok Community Director; Chris Collins, the inventor of the fragrance brand; and many other notable guests were among the guests and presenters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: President of The Fragrance Foundation Linda G. Levy and Tommy Hilfiger attend the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation)

Ms. Levy announced the winners of their Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Diversity Scholarships, which benefit FIT and students of diverse backgrounds interested in pursuing a career in fragrance. This comes on the heels of The Fragrance Foundation’s #FragranceForwardTFF initiative to advance diversity, which was launched last fall. The Fragrance Foundation FIT Diversity Scholarship is a one-of-a-kind opportunity that serves as an ongoing investment in the industry’s future as well as a pillar of support in allowing more diverse students to pursue their passion for fragrance through a meaningful, industry-focused education at FIT.

See more of the attendees at the 2022 Fragrance Awards:

TERI JOHNSON– Founder of Harlem Candle Company

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Tiff Benson attends the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation)

Karla Smith Brown– Founder of Olivee Florals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Karla Smith Brown attends the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation)

Tiff Benson– Founder of the Fragrance Society

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Teri Johnson attends the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation)

Kudzi Chikumbu- Director of Community Tiktok

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Kudzi Chikumbu attends the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation)

Sergio Hudson- Fashion Designer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Sergio Hudson attends the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation)

Chris Collins– Perfumer & Brand Owner