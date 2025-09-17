The 2025 Style Across The Aisle NYFW Event Showcased Style and Bipartisan Unity

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Behind every political persona, there’s a human being. Some are fathers and mothers, others mentors, teachers, or maybe even just compassionate local and national leaders. And, no matter a person’s political affiliations, it takes courage, grit, and tenacity to publicly stand up for what one believes, as well as advocate and stand up for one’s community, borough, state, and even country. Positive moments of bi-partisan civic engagement are a gift to communities, and that is why events like “Style Across The Aisle” are so important and impactful. Style Across The Aisle pairs elected officials throughout New York County with designers from their own neighborhoods, and “trade the chamber for the catwalk”. Founded by Skye Ostreicher, owner of In The Room Media and co-chaired by Carolyn Vaeth, Director of Charles Schwab Asset Management, the fashion event is curated with the mission to uplift and spotlight New York’s creative economy while showing New York communities a more personable and relatable glimpse of New York’s elected officials, while showcasing new designers.

Style Across The Aisle Offers A Refreshing Bipartisan Model for Civic Engagement

“Style Across The Aisle” is a unique one-of-a-kind experience that couples civic engagement with fashion, while raising funds and bringing awareness to nonprofit organizations like Witness To Mass Incarceration (WITNESS), which has many programs such as the Art of Tailoring, Hats and Gloves, The MAP Project, Suitcase Sunday, R.I.S.E., among others. This year, the second annual “Style Across The Aisle” fashion event partnered with WITNESS’s Art of Tailoring Program, which specializes in providing skills for justice-impacted youth in the areas of fashion design while providing opportunities for the youth to enhance their business skills. Art of Tailoring is a two-year program designed specifically for individuals who have been formerly incarcerated, inner-city youth, immigrants, and the asylum-seeking population. It’s a free program that provides all design materials, while teaching attendees about business planning, helping with setting up their business, and more.

The 2nd annual “Style Across The Aisle” event was recently held on this past, Wednesday, September 10th, at the New York County Surrogate Courthouse, or “Hall of Records”, and it was definitely a gorgeous and fitting venue to showcase the creative works of the culturally and ethnically diverse people who make the essence of New York City so vibrant. With its grand triple-arched entrance, Corinthian columns, Siena marble walls, and more than 50 sculptures dispersed throughout the building, it was a gorgeous atmosphere. For the NYFW event, over 30 New York elected officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, former Governors Andrew Cuomo and David Paterson, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, former Rep. Carolyn Maloney, NYC Council Majority Leader Amanda Farias, and Minority Leader Joann Ariola. And, staying true to the event’s mission, community leaders and elected officials mingled with guests throughout the night.

Style Across The Aisle Merges Leadership and Community

Welcoming remarks were given by Dynishal Gross (Small Business Commissioner) and Louis Molina (DCAS Commissioner). The emcees for the night were Skye Ostreicher and Landon Dais, NYC Assemblyman, and DJ Moe Skillz kept the vibe fun with fun beats. Custom runway looks created by members of the Art of Tailoring program were created for: Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs, the first formerly incarcerated person elected to the NY State Legislature; Councilmember Julie Won, representing Long Island City, home to WITNESS headquarters, and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, representing “The World’s Borough.” Additionally, several New York City designers were featured this year, including Andy Yu; Batsheva Hay’s Batsheva, Karolina Zmarlak’s KZ_K STUDIO; Kate McGuire’s Converted Closet; Gina Newman’s GINA Bespoke, Mel Maxi; Harlem Haberdashery; Bronx-based Mugzy MCFLY’s Signed By MCFLY; Kibonen Nfi; Brooklyn’s CIDE and 100% Made in NY; and Magnifique Couleur.

On the mission of the event, Ostreicher shared, “Style Across the Aisle is about partnership and collaboration. Putting politics aside to celebrate the human qualities and creativity of New Yorkers. From small businesses to designers to corporations to the very officials who legislate and lead, these are people coming together with a shared goal and vision to collaborate and learn from one another. The amazing partnerships developed through the Style Across the Aisle community – both leading into the event, and at the event itself – are proof that our society needs more out-of-the-box collaboration and overall positivity. Across beliefs, across cultures, and across the aisle.”

The night was filled with lots of photo opportunities, great food catered by Rethink Food Partners, and after the runway portion of the show, guests were given the opportunity to make a financial pledge. Seeing elected officials outside of their elements, dancing down the aisle, smiling, and having a great time was quite refreshing. Unlike most fashion runways, this event stands out do to its community-centered approach to uplifting the creative economy for those who may be disenfranchised. While fashion is always a great idea, fashion with a mission to empower and expose others to opportunity is another level altogether. Fashion with a purpose is a mission worth celebrating and supporting.

To support and learn more about Style Across the Aisle, visit: https://styleacrosstheaisle.com/.