Teyana Taylor Wins Her First Golden Globe: “We Belong In Every Room We Walk Into”

Teyana Taylor kicked off the Golden Globe Awards 2026 with a career milestone, winning Best Supporting Actress for her performance in One Battle After Another. The early victory marked Taylor’s first Golden Globe and set the tone for a night celebrating standout work across film and television.

Dressed in a custom, all-black Schiaparelli gown, the 35-year-old actor was visibly emotional as she accepted the award for her role in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed drama, in which she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Taylor portrayed Perfidia Beverly Hills, a French 75 member and the mother of Willa, as well as Pat’s partner—a character whose limited screen time left a large impression.

Her win came against a formidable field that included Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine), Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value), Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), and presumed frontrunner Amy Madigan (Weapons).

Onstage, Taylor closed her acceptance speech with words that resonated with plenty throughout the ballroom, and millions more around the world.

“Lastly, but most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight—our softness is not a liability,” she said. “Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Taylor had a notably active 2025, starring in the acclaimed One Battle After Another, appearing as Detective Kay Raymond in Tyler Perry’s Straw, and taking on a role in Hulu’s All’s Fair. She also returned to music with the release of her fourth studio album, Escape Room, which earned widespread critical praise.