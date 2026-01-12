Teyana Taylor Delivered A Powerful Speech—And Beauty Look—At The 2026 Golden Globes

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A derrière covered in diamonds, a jet black pixie cut, and a Golden Globe award win. It’s safe to say, Teyana Taylor has had quite the night tonight. At this year’s Golden Globes, the One Battle After Another star won Best Female Performance in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, accepting her very first Globes award with a speech just as powerful as her beauty look.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

“I just finished crying,” Taylor tells ESSENCE on the red carpet even before her win was announced. “I will never complain about answered prayers.” Then, with her gold-plated trophy in hand, she gave a speech later on in the night: “To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

And, so does our beauty. Paired with a custom Schiaparelli dress, Taylor’s old Hollywood pixie cut and double-winged liner deserved an award of its own. Styled by hairstylist Nikki Nelms, the actress’s curled crop cut was shaped with a SheaMoisture styling gel and smoothing oil which kept her curls healthy and in place. It’s turned into her signature look, although it’s one she continuously reinvents: from Betty Boop curls to slicked back bixies.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, her makeup, by artist Bella Mayven, built off of Taylor’s double-winged liner we saw at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month. But, this time, her liner was doubled, stacked, and smudged, then blended into her metallic shadow. Her lips, which required nothing other than lip liner and gloss, were just as simple as her pale pink manicure.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

All in all? Taylor’s first Golden Globes win was a win for every Black woman. Beauty, and all.