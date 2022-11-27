Home · Soul Train Awards

The Big Winners At This Year's Soul Train Awards

The Lady of Soul Award presented to Xscape was just one of many top honors bestowed on soul and R&B artists during the annual ceremony.
By Brande Victorian ·

Today’s biggest soul and R&B artists were celebrated during the 2022 Soul Train Awards which aired on BET tonight. The annual ceremony hosted by comedian Deon Cole took place at the Orleans Theater in Las Vegas, honoring musicians past and present for their contributions to the genres.

So So Def founder and producer Jermaine Dupri presented Xscape with the coveted Lady of Soul Award. Upon acceptance, the ’90s R&B group performed a medley of their biggest hits, including “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” ”Tonight,” and “Just Kickin It.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape perform onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The ’80s funk brand Morris Day & The Time also received the Legend Award, closing out the night with a performance of their classic hits “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and “Bird.”

Throughout the awards show singers Chanté Moore, Coco Jones, Sir, and Muni Long took to the stage to perform fan favorites in between other entertainers receiving some of the biggest awards of the night. Scroll below to see who took home the top honors.

Encore showings of the Soul Train Awards will air Sunday, November 27 at 8pm ET/PT and Thursday, December 1 at 9pm ET/PT on BET.

01
Tems
BEST NEW ARTIST
02
Lizzo
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE: ABOUT DAMN TIME
03
Chris Brown
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
04
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
05
Mary J. Blige
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
06
Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
07
Muni Long
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD (HRS & HRS)
08
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Feat. Beyoncé
BEST COLLABORATION (MAKE ME SAY IT AGAIN, GIRL)
09
Silk Sonic
VIDEO OF THE YEAR (SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW)
10
Beyoncé
SONG OF THE YEAR (BREAK MY SOUL)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (RENAISSANCE)

