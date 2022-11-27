The Big Winners At This Year’s Soul Train Awards

Today’s biggest soul and R&B artists were celebrated during the 2022 Soul Train Awards which aired on BET tonight. The annual ceremony hosted by comedian Deon Cole took place at the Orleans Theater in Las Vegas, honoring musicians past and present for their contributions to the genres.

So So Def founder and producer Jermaine Dupri presented Xscape with the coveted Lady of Soul Award. Upon acceptance, the ’90s R&B group performed a medley of their biggest hits, including “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” ”Tonight,” and “Just Kickin It.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape perform onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The ’80s funk brand Morris Day & The Time also received the Legend Award, closing out the night with a performance of their classic hits “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and “Bird.”

Throughout the awards show singers Chanté Moore, Coco Jones, Sir, and Muni Long took to the stage to perform fan favorites in between other entertainers receiving some of the biggest awards of the night. Scroll below to see who took home the top honors.

Encore showings of the Soul Train Awards will air Sunday, November 27 at 8pm ET/PT and Thursday, December 1 at 9pm ET/PT on BET.