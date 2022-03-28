Black Hollywood Lit Up The Red Carpet At The 2022 Academy Awards

The film industry’s biggest night has finally arrived. The stars of today – as well as year’s past – have gathered together at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to celebrate the 94th Academy Awards, hosted by Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer.

This year’s red carpet turned out to be a particularly special one, with the arrival of Oscar hopefuls Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, and honoree at the 15th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Aunjanue Ellis (just to name a few), showing up in some amazing outfits from the fashion world’s best designers. The combination of California’s beautiful weather, and Black Hollywood’s strong presence on the red carpet, the 2022 Academy Awards will surely be one to remember.

Take a peek at some of this year’s best looks on the Oscar’s red carpet.

01 Serena Williams (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 02 Venus Williams (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 03 Jada Pinkett Smith (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 04 Will Smith (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 05 Aunjanue Ellis (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 06 Regina Hall (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 07 Megan Thee Stallion (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 08 Lupita Nyong’o (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 09 Tracee Ellis Ross (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 10 Denzel and Pauletta Washington (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) 11 Queen Latifah (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 12 Ava DuVernay (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 13 Jill Scott (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 14 Lena Waithe (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 15 Wanda Sykes (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 16 H.E.R. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) 17 Ariana DeBose (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 18 Zendaya (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) 19 DJ D-Nice (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 20 Chlöe Bailey (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 21 Daniel Kaluuya (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) 22 Halle Bailey (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 23 Tati Gabrielle (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 24 Will and Heather Packer (ABC via Getty Images) 25 Terrence J (ABC via Getty Images) 26 Wesley Snipes (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 27 Laverne Cox (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 28 Niecy Nash (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 29 Zoë Kravitz (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 30 Tiffany Haddish (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 31 Latanya and Samuel L. Jackson (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 32 Cynthia Erivo (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 33 David Oyelowo (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 34 Rosie Perez (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 35 Tyler Perry (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 36 Saniyya Sidney (ABC via Getty Images) 37 Jay Ellis (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 38 Zuri Hall (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 39 DJ Khaled (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 40 Nate Parker (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)