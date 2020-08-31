Fans Outraged After Kobe Bryant Left Out Of VMAs ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

From “Black Panther” to Black Lives Matter to the Black Mamba— the losses from 2020 have rocked America to its core. So it’s only right that we pay tribute to those who have gone on to become our ancestors.

Unfortunately for MTV, everyone did not get their deserved recognition during Sunday’s broadcast of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The absence of late NBA star Kobe Bryant in the awards show’s “In Memoriam” segment was quite noticeable and understandably has caused an uproar for fans and viewers alike.

The show, which was hosted by Keke Palmer, featured a black-and-white photo tribute that recognized rappers such as Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke, in addition to actors, including Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman. MTV also dedicated the entire show to the Black Panther star, who died Friday after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

At the end of the photo tribute, MTV noted “other brilliant artists we lost.” Still, the VMAs did not give Bryant special recognition. Viewers then vented their frustrations on Twitter over the Oscar winner’s absence.

“Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!?” posted one viewer.

Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!? You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren't sticking to just music.😒 pic.twitter.com/6I6UvGk8Mx — #WakandaForever 🙅🏿‍♀️ (@SceneByAshlix) August 31, 2020

wait did the #VMAs do a tribute to everyone who passed but didn’t put Kobe Bryant in there? or am i tripping? #VMAs2020 — ʝυн-иαу ✌️ (@OhsnapitsNae) August 31, 2020

UHHHH #VMAs WHERE TF WAS KOBE BRYANT?!!!!!! — Starrr 11/20♏️ (@Hi_ImStarrr) August 31, 2020

….they left Kobe Bryant out of this memorial line up. 🤦🏾‍♂️ #VMAs — iCON Billingsley (@iCONtips) August 31, 2020

While Bryant was not included in the “In Memoriam” segment, DaBaby made sure the NBA legend was honored. The rapper wore a Los Angeles Lakers hat and the team’s colors during his performance at the beginning of the show.