Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2025 VMAs

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: GloRilla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The 2025 VMA looks did not disappoint—especially on the red carpet. From big afros and pixie cuts to copper lids and statement lips, the girls showed up and showed out. The styles that were served proved once again that beauty isn’t just about glam—it’s about storytelling and self-expression.

Makeup moments had us glued to the screen. Mona Scott-Young stunned with a rich copper eyeshadow. Ts Madison brought the drama with a hot pink champagne look, complete with a flush of deep pink blush and a sheer lip that tied it all together. Drag icon Kevin Aviance served his signature mermaid-inspired eye, complete with long, dramatic lashes and intricate detailing at the corners. And, of course, Doja Cat sealed the night with a power move—the final touch ups of a bold red lip. Iconic.

The hair game was just as strong. GloRilla, known for her big, voluminous curls, switched it up with loose, effortless waves. Ayra Starr turned heads with her chic pixie cut that gave her red carpet moment an extra edge. The Year I Turned 21 singer wasn’t the only one who kept it classy—Shenseea pulled her hair into a sleek messy bun updo that still read red-carpet ready. And Symone? She stepped out with a voluminous curly afro channeling Diana Ross herself. Not to mention, Tyla made a statement with her braided bob, solidifying the trend as the look of the season.

From head-turning makeup to unforgettable hair, these were the beauty looks that made the 2025 VMAs a night to remember.