Monica Calhoun Stepped Out For The Premiere Of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Last Night

Star-studded doesn’t even begin to describe the scene at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles last night as the entire cast of The Best Man stepped out for the red carpet premiere of their upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. While the expected actors and actresses who’ve been confirmed to return for the streaming project were in attendance, there was one additonal surprise guest that lit up the carpet.

Near the end of the pre-screening event, Monica Calhoun, who played Mia in The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday made a special appearance on the red carpet. She joined co-stars Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa, Harold Perrineau, and Terrence Howard for a sweet reunion moment on the carpet.

(L-R) Morris Chestnut, Dayna Lynne North, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau, Melissa De Sousa, Terrence Howard, Dominique Telson, Malcolm D. Lee and Monica Calhoun attends Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Calhoun’s character, Mia, died in the 2013 sequel to The Best Man. It’s a choice Malcolm D. Lee, director and screenwriter of all three projects, told us was a necessary one on the carpet. “I wanted to really tell a story where Black folks got to emote at the movie theater,” he said. “We don’t get a chance to do that very often so I wanted it to happen and it wasn’t going to happen with any other character as much as it would with Mia.”

A few new characters have also been added to the mix for the upcoming series, including Terrence Terrell, who plays the love interest of Nia Long’s Jordan Armstrong. “It just hit me the other week, to be on there and to now be able to call these people friends…it’s a blessing,” the actor told us of landing the coveted role.

Check out our footage from the red carpet in the video above. The Best Man: The Final Chapters premieres on Peacock December 22.