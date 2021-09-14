Ciara’s MET Gala Look Showed Love To Her Husband, Russell Wilson

Wearing the jersey or letterman jacket of your beloved is a trend associated with the 1950s, which is not too far off from when Louisiana designer Geoffrey Beene turned football jerseys into moments of glamour. For the 2021 MET Gala, singer Ciara worked with Peter Dundas to honor the American sport, loving pride and her husband, Russell Wilson.

This year’s MET Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”

For the event, Ciara dazzled in a floor-length, lime green sequined gown emblazoned with a “3” on the front. The sides and back were cut out.

“3” is the number Wilson wears on his jersey as a player for the Seattle Seahawks. She also added a crystal-studded football clutch and wore Wilson’s championship ring on her index finger for the full effect. Touch down.

“I am inspired by my husband’s color on his jerseys,” Ciara said during an interview with MET Ball official co-host Keke Palmer. When asked about the designer behind the look, she said, “Peter Dundas, this is like our third MET together. He was inspired by Geoffrey Beene.”

Her hair was done by celeb hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez and her makeup was by Yolonda Frederick.

Read about Keke Palmer’s Sergio Hudson look at the MET Gala here.

A purple gown from Beene’s Fall/Winter 1967-1968 is on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is what the yearly MET gala benefits. The event is a fundraiser for the museum.