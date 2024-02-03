The Most Fabulous Grammy Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Jason Merritt
01
Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1986.
Getty Images
02
Diana Ross
Diana Ross stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1988.
Getty Images
03
Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1988.
Getty Images
04
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1991.
Getty Images
05
Janet and Michael Jackson
Janet and Michael Jackson stun at the GRAMMY Awards in 1993.
Getty Images
06
Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1994.
Getty Images
07
Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1994.
Getty Images
08
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1999.
Getty Images
09
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1999.
Getty Images
10
Destiny’s Child
Destiny’s Child stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2001.
Getty Images
11
Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2001.
Getty Images
12
Beyonce
Beyonce stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2004.
Getty Images
13
Eve
Eve stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2005.
Getty Images
14
Christina Milian
Christina Milian stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2006.
Getty Images
15
Mary J. Bilge
Mary J. Bilge stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2007.
Getty Images
16
Estelle
Estelle stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2009
Getty Images
17
Ciara
Ciaran stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2011.
Getty Images
18
Rihanna
Rihanna stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2012.
Getty Images
19
Mya
Myan stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2011.
Getty Images
20
Ashanti
Ashanti stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013.
Getty Images
21
Solange
Solange stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013.
Getty Images
22
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013.
Getty Images
23
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013.
Getty Images
24
Rihanna
Rihanna stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013.
Getty Images
25
Beyonce
Beyonce stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013.
Getty Images
26
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013.
Getty Images
27
Ciara
Ciara stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2014.
Getty Images
28
Rihanna
Rihanna stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2014.
Getty Images
29
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2014.
Getty Images
30
Beyonce
Beyonce stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2014.
Getty Images
31
Zendaya
Zendaya stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2015.
Getty Images
32
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2015.
Getty Images
33
Rihanna
Rihanna stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2015.
Getty Images
34
NIcki Minaj
NIcki Minaj stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2015.
35
Zendaya
Zendaya stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2016.
Getty Images
36
Ciara
Ciara stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2016.
Getty Images
37
Beyonce
Beyonce stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2016.
Getty Images
38
Solange
Solange stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2017.
39
SZA
SZA stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2018.
40
Andra Day
Andra Day stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2018.
Getty Images
41
Cardi B
Cardi B stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2019.
Getty Images
42
Halle Bailey And Chloe Bailey
Halle and Chloe Bailey stun at the GRAMMY Awards in 2019.
Getty Images
43
Lizzo
Lizzo stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2020.
Getty Images
44
Brittany Howard
Brittany Howard stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2020.
Getty Images
45
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2021.
Getty Images
46
Doja Cat
Doja Cat stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2022.
Getty Images
47
Saweetie
Saweetie stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2022.
48
Doja Cat
Doja Cat stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2023.
Getty Images
49
Lizzo
Lizzo stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2023.
Getty Images
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
On Sunday, the Grammys are kicking off in Los Angeles, California. Right now is all about acts like SZA, Victoria Monet, Doja Cat, Coco Jones, Jon Batiste, and more. But, we can’t help but think back to stars who over the years brought their unique energy and fashion sense to the lauded
red carpet. The Grammys have seen so many legendary moments over the years, and that’s due to music being an exploratory industry.
From the ‘90s through the ‘00s there was a very distinct taste level that was on the carpet. That’s largely because things were different during those eras, not much was meticulous about celebrities style–at times they took large leaps or showed up to event shows in simple outfits. But, what has been consistent as the years have chugged along is the ability for many artists to cling to their inclinations. If they were known for their fashion sense in the aughts, we bet in recent years that this is still the case.
Below you’ll find a bevy of looks from over the years of our favorite celebrities at the Grammys.