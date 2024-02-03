The Most Fabulous Grammy Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Jason Merritt

01 Whitney Houston Whitney Houston stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1986. Getty Images 02 Diana Ross Diana Ross stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1988. Getty Images 03 Whitney Houston Whitney Houston stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1988. Getty Images 04 Mariah Carey Mariah Carey stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1991. Getty Images 05 Janet and Michael Jackson Janet and Michael Jackson stun at the GRAMMY Awards in 1993. Getty Images 06 Whitney Houston Whitney Houston stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1994. Getty Images 07 Toni Braxton Toni Braxton stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1994. Getty Images 08 Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1999. Getty Images 09 Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 1999. Getty Images 10 Destiny’s Child Destiny’s Child stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2001. Getty Images 11 Toni Braxton Toni Braxton stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2001. Getty Images 12 Beyonce Beyonce stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2004. Getty Images 13 Eve Eve stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2005. Getty Images 14 Christina Milian Christina Milian stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2006. Getty Images 15 Mary J. Bilge Mary J. Bilge stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2007. Getty Images 16 Estelle Estelle stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2009 Getty Images 17 Ciara Ciaran stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2011. Getty Images 18 Rihanna Rihanna stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2012. Getty Images 19 Mya Myan stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2011. Getty Images 20 Ashanti Ashanti stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013. Getty Images 21 Solange Solange stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013. Getty Images 22 Janelle Monae Janelle Monae stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013. Getty Images 23 Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013. Getty Images 24 Rihanna Rihanna stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013. Getty Images 25 Beyonce Beyonce stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013. Getty Images 26 Alicia Keys Alicia Keys stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2013. Getty Images 27 Ciara Ciara stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2014. Getty Images 28 Rihanna Rihanna stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2014. Getty Images 29 Queen Latifah Queen Latifah stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2014. Getty Images 30 Beyonce Beyonce stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2014. Getty Images 31 Zendaya Zendaya stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2015. Getty Images 32 Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2015. Getty Images 33 Rihanna Rihanna stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2015. Getty Images 34 NIcki Minaj NIcki Minaj stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2015. 35 Zendaya Zendaya stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2016. Getty Images 36 Ciara Ciara stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2016. Getty Images 37 Beyonce Beyonce stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2016. Getty Images 38 Solange Solange stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2017. 39 SZA SZA stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2018. 40 Andra Day Andra Day stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2018. Getty Images 41 Cardi B Cardi B stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2019. Getty Images 42 Halle Bailey And Chloe Bailey Halle and Chloe Bailey stun at the GRAMMY Awards in 2019. Getty Images 43 Lizzo Lizzo stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2020. Getty Images 44 Brittany Howard Brittany Howard stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2020. Getty Images 45 Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2021. Getty Images 46 Doja Cat Doja Cat stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2022. Getty Images 47 Saweetie Saweetie stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2022. 48 Doja Cat Doja Cat stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2023. Getty Images 49 Lizzo Lizzo stuns at the GRAMMY Awards in 2023. Getty Images 50 Cardi B Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On Sunday, the Grammys are kicking off in Los Angeles, California. Right now is all about acts like SZA, Victoria Monet, Doja Cat, Coco Jones, Jon Batiste, and more. But, we can’t help but think back to stars who over the years brought their unique energy and fashion sense to the lauded red carpet. The Grammys have seen so many legendary moments over the years, and that’s due to music being an exploratory industry.

From the ‘90s through the ‘00s there was a very distinct taste level that was on the carpet. That’s largely because things were different during those eras, not much was meticulous about celebrities style–at times they took large leaps or showed up to event shows in simple outfits. But, what has been consistent as the years have chugged along is the ability for many artists to cling to their inclinations. If they were known for their fashion sense in the aughts, we bet in recent years that this is still the case.

Below you’ll find a bevy of looks from over the years of our favorite celebrities at the Grammys.