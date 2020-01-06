Beyoncé Surprised Everyone By Gracing The Golden Globes With Her Presence

On Sunday, Beyoncé showed up fashionably late and on-trend—big sleeves were everywhere—for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for The Lion King‘s “Spirit.”

The singer and hubby JAY-Z didn’t walk the carpet, leaving some to wonder if she’d even show up, but she did, casually appearing shortly after the beginning of the ceremony—fortunate for her as the rest of us had to sit through a lackluster monologue from host Ricky Gervais.

Beyoncé was all smiles throughout the ceremony, where she had a good laugh at Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Barack Obama joke.

While Bey didn’t take home the award for Best Original Song—Rocketman‘s “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” picked up the win—we’re sure the singer will land the opportunity again. The Academy Award nominations are announced January 13.

Beyoncé has been nominated for a Golden Globe before. She was previously nominated for Best Actress for her role in Dreamgirls and received two Best Original Song nominations, one of “Listen” from Dreamgirls and another for “Once In a Lifetime” from Cadillac Records.

Here’s to hoping that we see another Beyoncé Golden Globe nomination in the future.

