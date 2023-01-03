Niecy Nash-Betts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan To Present At This Year’s Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced its first lineup of presenters for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The ceremony, which will air live from Los Angeles on January 10, is set to be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Eddie Murphy, a six-time nominee who won the Golden Globe in 2007 for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for his role in Dreamgirls, will receive the prestigious 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award.

As previously announced, a number of entertainers received their first Golden Globe nominations this year, including Rihanna for Best Song-Motion Picture for her track “Lift Me Up” on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams, also received Best Supporting Actress and Actor nominations for their roles in Abbott Elementary.

Scroll below to see the stars who’ll be presenting at this year’s show. The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air January 10 from 5-8 pm PT/8-11 pm ET on NBC and stream on Peacock.