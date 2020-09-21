Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II looked astonished when he virtually accepted his first-ever Emmy Award for his role in the hit HBO series.

Abdul-Mateen II, wearing a black and white pinstriped suit, uttered to the camera, “I’m surprised,” as he pressed through his acceptance speech. He won the award for supporting actor in a limited series.

In Watchmen, the actor portrayed two roles — the loving husband Cal Abar and the stoic yet supernatural Dr. Manhattan — in the superhero drama that begins at the Tulsa Riots.

In his speech, Abdul-Mateen II described his character as a man “who came down to Earth to reciprocate to a Black woman all the love she deserved.”

“I’m so proud that I was able to walk into those shoes,” he added.

"I dedicate this award to all the Black women in my life. The people who believed in my first." @yahya wins #Emmy for supporting actor in limited series or movie for his role in @Watchmen. https://t.co/Lvq117xzZ6 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Fo9dRIoV0K — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020

Abdul-Mateen II concluded his speech by dedicating the award “to all the Black women in my life; the people who believed in my first. I call ‘yall my early investors.”

Congrats!