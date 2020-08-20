Tyler Perry and his eponymous foundation will be presented with the Governor’s Award at the 72nd Emmy Awards, which are being held next month.

Perry was chosen for the honor by the Television Academy for his significant contributions to television and his foundation’s social justice initiatives, Deadline reports. The filmmaker and his foundation have a history of giving back through monetary donations, inclusive programming, community engagement and employee opportunities.

“I’m grateful for and humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy,” said Perry in a statement. “I’ve always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we’ve built. My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn’t offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own.”

The achievement is a seemingly ironic one for the self-made entertainment mogul, who prides himself on operating outside of Hollywood’s limitations. In 2019, Perry told CBS News, “I’m ignored in Hollywood.” Now it seems Tinsel Town is paying attention – as they should be.

“Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators. He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of color both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience,” said Governors Award selection committee Chair Eva Basler.

With this honor, Perry joins past honorees, including Lucille Ball, Bob Hope, Jerry Lewis among others.

The Governor’s Award is usually presented during the Creative Arts Emmys, but is being moved to the primetime Emmys this year. Millions will view Perry receiving recognition for the jobs he created and the lives he’s changed by developing 22 feature films, over 20 stage plays, and 13 television shows.

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET.