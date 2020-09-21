On September 20, actress Sanaa Lathan took to Twitter to congratulate her father, television and film director Stan Lathan, on his first Emmy. He won the award for his work on Dave Chappelle’s 2019 stand up comedy show Sticks & Stones. Stan has directed all of Chappelle’s stand up shows that have appeared on Netflix.

Although this is a first win for Stan, the Hollywood veteran has been active since the late 1960s. He began directing television shows in 1973 when he was brought on to direct multiple episodes of Sanford & Son. He has also directed episodes of Sesame Street, Moesha, The Parkers and Eve. In 1984, he directed the hip hop cult film Beat Street.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 06: (L-R) Robbie Praw, Stan Lathan, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy for Netflix Lisa Nishimura, Chief Content Officer for Netflix Ted Sarandos, and Dave Chappelle attend the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

The 75-year-old has worked with Chappelle on a number of projects, including Chappelle’s first major HBO special, Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Em Softly, as well as For What It’s Worth, The Bird Revelation, Equanimity, The Age of Spin, and Deep in the Heart of Texas. Chappelle’s special Equanimity won a Primetime Emmy in 2018 for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). They have also won three Grammy awards together since 2018.

Congratulations to Stan Lathan for his most recent success!