2020 Emmy Nominations: These Black Actors Were Snubbed By TV Academy

Because we’re rooting for everyone Black, we’re still celebrating this year’s Emmy nominations — which were noticeably a bit different (read as: Blacker) this time around.
In fact, the Television Academy noted that for the first time ever 34% of the nominations were Black actors.
Shows such as A Black Lady Sketch Show, Insecure and Watchmen all secured nods, while some of our favorite Black thespians — Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Issa Rae, Jeremy Pope, Regina King, Sterling K. Brown, Mahershala Ali and Yvonne Orji — solidified their nominee status.
But while the show has made many advancements on giving us our just due (interestingly timed to the racial reckoning happening across the world, due in large part over outrage of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s murders), it’s time to talk and discuss the names we aren’t seeing on that list, as they rightfully should be.
This isn’t the first time the Emmys has made such noticeable mistakes — and it certainly won’t be the last. Here are a few folks who should also receive their flowers.
01
Tiffany Boone for "Little Fires Everywhere"
There is not another human on this planet who can perfect Kerry Washington other than Tiffany Boone. What was considered to be the breakout performance for the Little Fires Everywhere flashback episode "The Uncanny," Boone plays a young Mia, instantly nailing Washington’s signature mannerisms and expressions.
Little Fires Everywhere -- "The Uncanny " - Episode 106 -- In 1981, a young Mia begins studying at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where she meets the captivating photographer Pauline Hawthorne. Struggling to pay her tuition, Mia makes a decision that will change the course of her entire life. Meanwhile, in Ohio, a young Elena questions her life with Bill as they await the arrival of their fourth child. Young Mia (Tiffany Boone), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
02
Viola Davis for "How To Get Away With Murder"
After six years, 2020 had us bid farewell to Viola Davis’ portrayal of the (sometimes) morally conflicted, courageous, sharp witted and sharp tongued Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder. In what was considered to be the best season and a stellar performance from Davis — because when doesn’t she give it her all — the iconic actress didn’t walk away with a nomination this Emmy season.
03
Angelica Ross for "Pose"
This Emmy season, Angelica Ross made history as the first female transgender performer to be a series regular in two series — FX's American Horror Story: 1984 and Pose. And despite the fact that we said goodbye to her character in the latter, in what was considered an epic performance, it’s safe to say we’re all shocked by this snub.
04
Regina Hall for "Black Monday"
What’s not to love about Regina Hall? On top of being one of the most underrated Black women in comedy, she also took over the second season of Black Monday. Hall plays Dawn Darcy, a stock trader who takes over The Jammer Group with Blair (Andrew Rannells) after they framed Mo (Don Cheadle) for causing the market crash.
Regina Hall as Dawn Darcy in BLACK MONDAY (Episode 1, "365") - Photo: Erin Simkin/SHOWTIME - Photo ID: BLACKMONDAY_100_1973
05
Aunjanue Ellis for "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel"
Lifetime Channel's highest-rated premiere in four years saw Ellis as the matriarch for the Clark sisters biopic. And it’s no doubt that Ellis nailed every aspect of Dr. Mattie Moss Clark in The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel. This was a true robbery.
06
Angela Bassett for '9-1-1'
Now if there’s anyone who can change the narrative on what a cop should look like in America, it’s none other than Mrs. Bassett herself. For Ryan Murphy's emergency responder drama on Fox, Bassett portrays Athena Grant in this badass role that is definitely worthy of Emmy consideration. But all is not lost for the actress; she scored two nods for narration and outstanding guest actress for her role on A Black Lady Sketch Show.