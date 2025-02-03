How Doechii’s Award-Worthy Grammy Glam Came Together

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards took place yesterday evening. The night marked an incredible start to Black History Month, thanks to the centering of Black artists that make the world go round.

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Doechii made history as the third woman to win the award for Best Rap Album since the category’s inception in 1989. Not only that, she gave one of the most dynamic performances of the night complete with multiple hair and wardrobe looks that enhanced her overall artistry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Doechii attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

To start, Doechii hit the red carpet in a shimmery glam look by MUA Dee Carrion, exclusively using Urban Decay products. Initially using The Ordinary to prep the rap star’s stunning skin, Carrion crafted a lifted, luminous, and long-wear look that accentuated Doechii’s natural beauty.

The secret behind her striking cheekbones? Urban Decay’s Face Bond Luminizer in “High Profile” and “Half Baked.” Complete with her signature facetap accessory, Doechii’s makeup had her award-ready as she graced the stage to make history.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Doechii attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Stepping onto the red carpet ahead of the show, Doechii arrived with an intricate braid style, pulled back into a ponytail with elegant finger waves trimming her hairline and framing her face. The artist responsible for Doechii’s ‘do was hairstylist Malcolm Marquez, who collaborated with the musician for her feed-stopping connected braids for performance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Night Show.

As Doechii cycled out a few variations of braided artistry throughout the night, scalp prep was a must. Marquez utilized Thank God It’s Natural Miracle Styling Ayurvedic Hair & Scalp Oil to keep her scalp and hair protected and styled her carpet finger waves using the brand’s setting foam and curl-elongating gel.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Doechii attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Her acceptance speech saw her braids constructed in a multi-dimensional, swirl-like configuration. Then, she rocked sleek, patterned stitch braids for her performance. And to end the night, she walked out—Grammy in tow—with another dynamic braid design fashioned to look like a hat. All braid looks were set using TGIN’s Heat Protectant Spray to add that extra shine.

From the carpet, to center stage and through a riveting performance, Doechii’s Grammy glam held her down for an unforgettable night of artistry in both music and style.