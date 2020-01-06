2020 is starting off with a bang as celebs gathered for tonight’s 2020 Golden Globes. Some of the evening’s standout looks were Kerry Washington in Altuzarra and Winnie Harlow in LaQuan Smith. The star of the night, however, was Cynthia Erivo wearing a custom Thom Browne gown. Erivo is nominated for best actress for her starring role in the film Harriet, which debuted at $12 million.

Erivo was dapper and dashing as she graced the red carpet in a black and white beaded tuxedo gown with peony flowers detailing the hem and lining of the dress. If the details of the gown weren’t enough, she shined even brighter in a three million-dollar Bulgari necklace that stylishly finished off the look. It’s safe to say that Erivo is a standout on screen and in real life.

