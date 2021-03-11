12 Black Women ESSENCE Has Honored For Being Icons In Music

Honoree Andra Day at the 2016 Black Women in Music

This year’s GRAMMY Awards are going to look a little bit different this year as artists, Recording Academy members and attendees adjust to the rules and regulations of COVID-19. Typically, the GRAMMYs are followed by a week of exciting events which they call GRAMMY Week, including ESSENCE’s own Black Women in Music celebration.

Black Women in Music is an exclusive invite-only event where ESSENCE celebrates the accomplishments of each Black female honoree. From GRAMMY®-nominated singers, songwriters and producers to music industry veterans and former label executives, ESSENCE gives a nod to table shakers and way pavers in music – and they’re Black women.

Get on our #ThrowbackThursday vibe and take a look back at some our previous honorees through the years.