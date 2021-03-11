12 Black Women ESSENCE Has Honored For Being Icons In Music

This year’s GRAMMY Awards are going to look a little bit different this year as artists, Recording Academy members and attendees adjust to the rules and regulations of COVID-19. Typically, the GRAMMYs are followed by a week of exciting events which they call GRAMMY Week, including ESSENCE’s own Black Women in Music celebration.
Black Women in Music is an exclusive invite-only event where ESSENCE celebrates the accomplishments of each Black female honoree. From GRAMMY®-nominated singers, songwriters and producers to music industry veterans and former label executives, ESSENCE gives a nod to table shakers and way pavers in music – and they’re Black women.
Get on our #ThrowbackThursday vibe and take a look back at some our previous honorees through the years.
01
Andra Day
The two-time GRAMMY nominee was honored at the 7th Annual Black Women in Music celebration in 2016.
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for ESSENCE
02
Jazmine Sullivan
The “Pick Up Your Feelings” vocalist was also honored alongside Day in 2016, which is the same year she was nominated for three GRAMMY awards.
03
Mary J. Blige
Nine-time Grammy award winning artist Mary J. Blige was honored in West Hollywood during the first annual Black Women in Music celebration.
04
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae was honored at ESSENCE’s GRAMMY Week event in 2011, which is the year that Monae was nominated for Best Contemporary R&B Album and Best Urban/Alternative Performance.
05
Kelly Rowland
Singer Kelly Rowland was honored at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Music in 2012, when she was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance for her hit single, “Motivation”.
06
Sylvia Rhone
07
Solange
In 2013, Solange was honored by ESSENCE’s Black Women in Music. Four years later, she would be nominated for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky”.
Photo: Getty
08
Lianne La Havas
La Havas was also honored alongside Solange during the 2013 ESSENCE Black Women in Music Celebration. Three years later, she was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Blood’.
09
Emeli Sandé
British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé was honored at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Music celebration in 2014.
10
Jill Scott
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jill Scott at the 6th annual Black Women in Music event in 2014. The 2014 celebration was also part of the year long commemoration of ESSENCE’s 45th year anniversary. Jill Scott have an exclusive performance to attendees and was honored by Brandy, Chaka Khan, MC Lyte and previous BWIM honoree Lianne La Havas.
11
Erykah Badu
ESSENCE celebrated the 20th anniversary of Badu’s debut album ‘Baduizm’ at the Black Women In Music event in 2017, for which she won two Grammys. During the 8th annual celebration, Badu was presented by previous honored Solange and Tiwa Savage performed on a separate stage.
12
Missy Elliott
For the last but certainly not least of the celebrations, Missy Elliott was honored in New York City for her fearless contribution to the hip-hop industry. Attendees included Justine Skye and Fabolous, presented by Janet Jackson and performances were by Leikeli47 and Rapsody.