Viola Davis Praises Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Artistry While Presenting Her Black Women In Hollywood Honor

Academy Award-winner and star of The Woman King Viola Davis presented Gina Prince-Bythewood with her second Black Women in Hollywood honor on March 9, praising the director for her perseverance and dedication to her vision while delivering valued Black stories through the multiple difficulties Black women face in Hollywood.

“The artistry is in the process,” Davis told the star-studded room. “The artistry, Mrs. Prince-Bythewood, is in your story.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Viola Davis speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“The process in which you create that elixir, that art that you put together and you carve and you go through the sh*t and p*ss – which is Hollywood – to deliver the product to us.”

Prince-Bythewood made headlines during awards season for an open letter she penned calling out the powers that be in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for their traditions of cronyism and favoritism when it comes to film promotion and screenings that often leaves creators of color and Black women in particular out of the nomination loop – hence this year’s total shutout of The Woman King.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Honoree Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“I often think that a lot of times people think that the artistry is in the result. And it’s not. Art is supposed to move you.”

See the full speech and Prince-Bythewood’s moving acceptance on ESSENCE when the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon streams on March 13.