LA Mayor Karen Bass Salutes The Supportive Nature of Black Women At ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood

The 16th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon took place just before the 95th Academy Awards weekend, bringing together Black women making big moves and lasting impacts in the entertainment industry.

Before honors were handed to women leaving an impression on-camera and behind-the-scenes, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tara Duncan, Dominique Thorne, and Danielle Deadwyler, Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass gave a special tribute to the support and tenacity of Black women that was palpable in the room.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“One thing I love about Black women is, we’re there for each other,” Mayor Bass said to the crowd. “Sometimes we criticize ourselves, we cut each other down. But for the most part, we are there for each other.”

For 16 years, the Black Women in Hollywood luncheon has served as a celebratory safe space where Black women gather to commiserate, reconnect, and give each other the flowers that the industry at large often will not.

“We don’t get where we are by ourselves. We get where we are because of everybody that’s here.”

See more of Karen Bass' speech, and the rest of the impactful moments of the afternoon by viewing the event in full