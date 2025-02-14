Help Us Celebrate The Black Women Shaping The Future Of Hollywood

Calling All Essies! We’re celebrating 18 years of the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards by passing the mic to YOU with the ESSIES’ Choice Award presented by Diet Coke.

This year’s nominees include Dominique Fishback, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas.

Download the e360 app, or visit essence.com/BlackWomeninHollywood to join the celebration by casting your vote for your favorite nominee today in our official Black Women in Hollywood Essies’ Choice Award poll. This is your chance to help us uplift the women who are shaping the future of our industry.



You can vote once per hour, so don’t forget to return daily to support your fave! Then, tune in to the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show, airing March 3rd at 7pm EST on our Youtube page, to see who wins.



Voting ends at 11:59pm on February 25, so don’t miss your chance to show your love for your favorite nominee!



After we crown the 2025 ESSIES’ Choice Award winner, stay tuned for the 18th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where we’ll be honoring Cynthia Erivo, Raamla Mohamed, Teyana Taylor, and Marla Gibbs.



So now, it’s time for you to decide who will take home the first-ever ESSIES’ Choice Award presented by Diet Coke—because no one knows Black women in Hollywood better than the ones who support them every step of the way.

Vote now.