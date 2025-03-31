The Best Billboard Women In Music Awards Beauty Looks 2025

Getty Images / Michael Buckner

The 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards was more than just a celebration of artistry—it was a tribute to Black beauty, elegance, and self-expression in all its glory. From bold braids and laid edges to radiant skin and power lips, the red carpet proved once again that our beauty knows no boundaries. Whether the looks paid homage to old-school glam or pushed the envelope with futuristic flair, one thing was clear: the girls didn’t come to play.

This year, sun-kissed cheeks had their moment as Doechii, Laverne Cox, and Muni Long set the tone with fresh-faced, radiant glows. Meanwhile, the Doechii gave us full swamp princess energy, rocking tiny long braids and a deep red lipstick that was nothing short of captivating. Long turned heads with a soft updo and fluttery lashes that drew all the attention to her eyes—pure drama in the best way.

Cox, star of Clean Slate, reminded us all what a true diva looks like—head to toe. She paired a rich cherry red lip with a wash of copper eyeshadow that made her skin absolutely sing. And yes, Cox was smizing like only she can.

As for Erykah Badu? Let’s just say we needed a “window seat.” The icon stepped out with vibrant orange hair and a bold red lip, matching the mood of the night with effortless cool. Victoria Monét served sultry goddess with long, loose waves. Meanwhile, Tinashe delivered soft glam perfection with pink eyeshadow and a chic updo that felt flirty and fresh.

Now let’s talk about Summer Walker—did she just debut the hottest new eye look of the season? The Still Over It songstress was serving cheetah-print realness with an eye moment that made us do a double take. Lastly, GloRilla was at the top of her game, serving glossy lips while keeping it professional.

Below are the double tap-worthy red carpet looks from the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards.