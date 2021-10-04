Black Entertainers Took Over Atlanta For The BET Hip Hop Awards

This past weekend was a celebration of rap music as the BET Hip Hop Awards took place in Atlanta, GA, Friday, October 1.

The annual awards show was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center and featured performances by Young Thug, Bia, Baby Keem, Tobe Nwigwe, Lil Jon, and more. Big Daddy Kane also took to the stage in a special tribute performance to the late Biz Markie.

The highlight of the night was Nelly receiving the I Am Hip Hop Award, recognizing his impact on rap music as an artist from the Midwest. LL Cool J also presented the first-ever “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award” to Grammy-Award winning rapper and producer Tyler The Creator.

Scroll below to see all of the young talent and flashy style on the BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet.