Watch Chlöe’s Sultry Performance At The 2022 BET Awards￼

Singer Chlöe made her solo BET Awards performance debut at the 2022 awards show. She shined with a set that included her latest song, “Surprise” and her second single, “Treat Me.”

She pulled out all of the stops, including two references to ESSENCE Festival of Culture headliner and ESSENCE’s July cover star Janet Jackson (she began by saying, “My name is Chlöe — Ms. Bailey if ya nasty” and gave a man a lap dance). The 23-year-old performer also also mashed up Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me” with “Surprise.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Chloe performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chlöe is currently working on her debut album, which will likely come out this year. In an August 2021 interview with Billboard, she revealed the album was “90% done.” She also talked about what she looks to accomplish with the album.

“That when people look at me, they look at themselves and they’re like, ‘I can be myself completely and unapologetically, no matter what the world says,’” she said. “No matter if people are saying I’m doing too much, it’s OK, because that’s who I am. I’m not forcing it or being anyone different. If I listened to what people said or what they told me and if I dumbed it down, that’s when I’m not being myself.”

You can also catch her at ESSENCE Fest performing alongside her sister, Halle Bailey. In an exclusive interview with ESSENCE GU, the duo also revealed they are planning to tour.

Read Girls United’s interview with Chloe x Halle here.

Watch Chlöe heat up the stage at the 2022 BET Awards below.