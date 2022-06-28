If you caught last night’s BET Awards, it was easy to see why the annual show has been dubbed “Culture’s biggest night.” With a well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award tribute to Diddy, surprise guest appearance by Mariah Carey during Latto’s set, and Taraji P. Henson as host, the 2022 BET Awards showed us why no one can love us like we can. And we felt the love on the red carpet too.

Ahead of the award show we caught up with celebrities from Idris Elba to Ari Lennox, Billy Porter, and Dashaun Wesley who gave us a hint at one of the most heralded moments of the night when he told us, “We’re about to vogue the house down.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Billy Porter attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

Check out the video above to hear your favorite stars thoughts on what makes the BET Awards so special and why it’s so important to love on one another. Click here for a look back at the biggest winners and the top moment of the show.