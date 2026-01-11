Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Tonight, at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes—held in oh so glamorous Beverly Hills—celebrities are setting the tone for what beauty means in 2026. While the most distinguished stars in film are vying for a trophy during the show, the red carpet was a moment of recognition in and of itself.

First, Sinners’ Wunmi Mosaku announced her pregnancy on the red carpet, cradling her belly with a rich wine manicure and locs bent into an updo. Tessa Thompson—nominated for Best Performance for her role in Hedda—wore equally minimal makeup as Mosaku but with damp waves.

Statement lashes (with lots of mascara) is undoubtedly replacing eye makeup. Just look at Natasha Rothwell, Nischelle Turner, and Olandria Carthen. But, it wasn’t completely obsolete. One Battle After Another’s Teyana Taylor—nominated for Best Female Performance in a Supporting Role—played her eyes up with dramatic double-winged liner to pair with her jet black pixie.

Ahead, take a look at more of our favorite beauty moments from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

Wunmi Mosaku

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Wunmi Mosaku attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tessa Thompson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Nischelle Turner

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nischelle Turner attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Scott Evans

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Scott Evans attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Olandria Carthen

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olandria Carthen attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Damson Idris

Damson Idris at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Liza Koshy

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Liza Koshy attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mona Kosar Abdi

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mona Kosar Abdi attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Yvette Nicole Brown

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Gayle King