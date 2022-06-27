The Top Moments And Big Winners From The 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards was surely one to remember! Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony highlighted the contributions that people of color have had on entertainment and served as a celebration of Black culture.

For tonight’s nominees, Doja Cat led all artists with six nods, followed closely behind by Ari Lennox and Drake, who each received four. The leading film nominee was King Richard, which earned five nominations including best movie, along with Best Actor and Actress nods, respectively, for Will Smith and BET Black Women In Hollywood honoree Aunjanue Ellis, as well as nominations for Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. Other notable nominees across film and television categories included Zendaya, Forest Whitaker, Issa Rae, and Quinta Brunson.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row, the show opened up with an electrifying set from Lizzo, and also included performances from Lil’ Wayne, Latto, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Joey Badas$$, Chance the Rapper, Fireboy DML. Doechii, GoGo Morrow and OGi on the BET Amplified Stage, and several others. Jazmine Sullivan took home the night’s first award, winning Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Upon receiving the award, she advocated for women’s rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Jack Harlow and Bran’Nu perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

In a surprising moment, Jack Harlow brought out Brandy during his performance of “First Class.” The Grammy Award-winning singer recited her playful freestyle hitting back at Harlow after admitting that he didn’t know Ray J and Brandy were siblings. Kirk Franklin then hit the stage with Maverick City Music to a receptive audience, followed by a song from GoGo Morrow on the BET Amplified Stage.

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby won the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for their song “We Win,” and in what was a beautiful acceptance speech, Franklin spoke about the importance of passing down knowledge to future artists. “My job is not only to serve you, but to serve the next generation,” he said.

Following a stirring ode to Black men from Taraji P. Henson, the singer and songwriter Muni Long performed her hit single “Hrs and Hrs.” Her set showcased a talented group of dancers as they moved around the stage with beautiful feathers while she harmonized in a long, flowing pink dress. Long recently appeared on John Legend’s new song, “Honey.”

Mary J. Blige took home the 2022 BET HER Award for the song “Good Morning Gorgeous,” and gave thanks to her fans and everyone else who supported her during her long and successful career as an entertainer. This win was followed by a performance from ER&B songstress Ella Mai, who brought out the legendary Babyface to assist with an amazing duet and closed the set out with Roddy Ricch.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Busta Rhymes perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In addition to an already exciting lineup, Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with the evening’s lifetime achievement award in honor of his legacy as an entrepreneur, music mogul, and overall icon. Combs took the stage for a tribute performance which featured appearances from Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Shyne, and Faith Evans.

Babyface told a funny story about Diddy when they first met, then introduced Ye, who also explained how special Diddy was, and how inspiring he was to him as a person and to his career. Combs made an emotional acceptance speech, thanking everyone who contributed to making him the man he had become – most notably TD Jakes, Cassie, The Notorious B.I.G., Andre Harrell, and Kim Porter.

After show stopping performances from Chlöe Bailey and Giveon, BET gave a beautiful tribute to our fallen entertainers, which included, Young Dolph, Trouble, Betty Davis, Kevin Samuels, James Mtume, Max Julien, Dwayne Haskins, Biz Markie, DJ Kay Slay, Michael K. Williams, Virgil Abloh, Sidney Poitier, and many others. During the homage, the screen always highlighted the many people in this country whose lives were lost due to gun violence, as well as the “death” of the Roe v. Wade decision.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Chloe performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson ended the show with a heartfelt thank you to BET, the show’s viewers, as well as everyone in attendance.

Take a look at the full list of winners at the 2022 BET Awards below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

WINNER: Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

“Grace.” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her Award

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

WINNER: The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Best Actress Award

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

Album Of The Year

WINNER: An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat