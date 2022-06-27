The Top Moments And Big Winners From The 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards was surely one to remember! Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony highlighted the contributions that people of color have had on entertainment and served as a celebration of Black culture.
For tonight’s nominees, Doja Cat led all artists with six nods, followed closely behind by Ari Lennox and Drake, who each received four. The leading film nominee was King Richard, which earned five nominations including best movie, along with Best Actor and Actress nods, respectively, for Will Smith and BET Black Women In Hollywood honoree Aunjanue Ellis, as well as nominations for Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. Other notable nominees across film and television categories included Zendaya, Forest Whitaker, Issa Rae, and Quinta Brunson.
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row, the show opened up with an electrifying set from Lizzo, and also included performances from Lil’ Wayne, Latto, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Joey Badas$$, Chance the Rapper, Fireboy DML. Doechii, GoGo Morrow and OGi on the BET Amplified Stage, and several others. Jazmine Sullivan took home the night’s first award, winning Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Upon receiving the award, she advocated for women’s rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.
In a surprising moment, Jack Harlow brought out Brandy during his performance of “First Class.” The Grammy Award-winning singer recited her playful freestyle hitting back at Harlow after admitting that he didn’t know Ray J and Brandy were siblings. Kirk Franklin then hit the stage with Maverick City Music to a receptive audience, followed by a song from GoGo Morrow on the BET Amplified Stage.
Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby won the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for their song “We Win,” and in what was a beautiful acceptance speech, Franklin spoke about the importance of passing down knowledge to future artists. “My job is not only to serve you, but to serve the next generation,” he said.
Following a stirring ode to Black men from Taraji P. Henson, the singer and songwriter Muni Long performed her hit single “Hrs and Hrs.” Her set showcased a talented group of dancers as they moved around the stage with beautiful feathers while she harmonized in a long, flowing pink dress. Long recently appeared on John Legend’s new song, “Honey.”
Mary J. Blige took home the 2022 BET HER Award for the song “Good Morning Gorgeous,” and gave thanks to her fans and everyone else who supported her during her long and successful career as an entertainer. This win was followed by a performance from ER&B songstress Ella Mai, who brought out the legendary Babyface to assist with an amazing duet and closed the set out with Roddy Ricch.
In addition to an already exciting lineup, Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with the evening’s lifetime achievement award in honor of his legacy as an entrepreneur, music mogul, and overall icon. Combs took the stage for a tribute performance which featured appearances from Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Shyne, and Faith Evans.
Babyface told a funny story about Diddy when they first met, then introduced Ye, who also explained how special Diddy was, and how inspiring he was to him as a person and to his career. Combs made an emotional acceptance speech, thanking everyone who contributed to making him the man he had become – most notably TD Jakes, Cassie, The Notorious B.I.G., Andre Harrell, and Kim Porter.
After show stopping performances from Chlöe Bailey and Giveon, BET gave a beautiful tribute to our fallen entertainers, which included, Young Dolph, Trouble, Betty Davis, Kevin Samuels, James Mtume, Max Julien, Dwayne Haskins, Biz Markie, DJ Kay Slay, Michael K. Williams, Virgil Abloh, Sidney Poitier, and many others. During the homage, the screen always highlighted the many people in this country whose lives were lost due to gun violence, as well as the “death” of the Roe v. Wade decision.
Taraji P. Henson ended the show with a heartfelt thank you to BET, the show’s viewers, as well as everyone in attendance.
Take a look at the full list of winners at the 2022 BET Awards below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Best Collaboration
WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
“Grace.” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her Award
“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
WINNER: The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Best Actress Award
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
Album Of The Year
WINNER: An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat