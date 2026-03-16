We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars

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Natural Hair Took Center Stage At The 2026 Oscars—But The Microaggressions Haven’t Disappeared

Despite ongoing pushback against natural hairstyles, Black Hollywood continues to respond by showing up with an ever-evolving array of styles on the red carpet.
Natural Hair Took Center Stage At The 2026 Oscars—But The Microaggressions Haven’t Disappeared
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
By Mecca Pryor ·
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When Zendaya made her first Oscars appearance in 2015, she wore faux locs with a white Vivienne Westwood gown. At the time, journalist Giuliana Rancic made a racist remark suggesting the hairstyle looked like it would “smell like patchouli oil or weed.” Eleven years later, natural hairstyles are appearing more frequently on prestigious red carpets, yet they continue to face criticism.

At last night’s Academy Awards, Hollywood newcomer Chase Infiniti stepped onto the carpet wearing boho braids styled by Coree Moreno. When commenting on the look during coverage, E! host Zanna Roberts Rassi described it as “undone hair with the done dress,” a remark many viewed as another microaggression directed at natural styles. Beyond the red carpet, natural hairstyles still face scrutiny in everyday spaces, with some schools and institutions historically attempting to regulate or ban them. Seeing the pushback against these kinds of comments within Black Hollywood signals a broader cultural shift.

“It is intentional,” Infiniti shared with ESSENCE on the 2026 Oscars red carpet. “I’m in this very fortunate place where I have an incredible team around me, and we can showcase curls in their full beauty and also show that they can be dressed up. You don’t have to show up with a silk press to every event because that’s what is, I guess, palatable for people. It’s important to showcase our hair and the versatility of our hair, because we can do so much with it—even getting to do braids today.”

Some of the night’s standout natural hair moments included Ryan Coogler’s treble clef and guitar-shaped cornrows, Ava DuVernay’s locs sculpted into two low buns, Shaboozey’s locs wrapped into a low ponytail, Quenlin Blackwell’s whimsical boho braids, and Keith Lee’s locs topped with a black beret, while his wife wore her hair styled into bantu knots and more. 

Scroll ahead to see some of our favorite natural hairstyles from last night’s Oscar night. 

We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Ryan Coogler, winner of the Best Original Screenplay for “Sinners”, poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Quenlin Blackwell attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Ronni Lee and Keith Lee attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Hannah Beachler attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
Shaboozey at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)
We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
Wunmi Mosaku at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 15, 2026. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)
We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Ava DuVernayattends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
Nashormeh N. R. Lindo and Delroy Lindo at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 15, 2026. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)
We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Miles Caton attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Travis Scott attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)