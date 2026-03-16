We Loved Seeing All The Natural Hair Styles At The 2026 Oscars

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When Zendaya made her first Oscars appearance in 2015, she wore faux locs with a white Vivienne Westwood gown. At the time, journalist Giuliana Rancic made a racist remark suggesting the hairstyle looked like it would “smell like patchouli oil or weed.” Eleven years later, natural hairstyles are appearing more frequently on prestigious red carpets, yet they continue to face criticism.

At last night’s Academy Awards, Hollywood newcomer Chase Infiniti stepped onto the carpet wearing boho braids styled by Coree Moreno. When commenting on the look during coverage, E! host Zanna Roberts Rassi described it as “undone hair with the done dress,” a remark many viewed as another microaggression directed at natural styles. Beyond the red carpet, natural hairstyles still face scrutiny in everyday spaces, with some schools and institutions historically attempting to regulate or ban them. Seeing the pushback against these kinds of comments within Black Hollywood signals a broader cultural shift.

“It is intentional,” Infiniti shared with ESSENCE on the 2026 Oscars red carpet. “I’m in this very fortunate place where I have an incredible team around me, and we can showcase curls in their full beauty and also show that they can be dressed up. You don’t have to show up with a silk press to every event because that’s what is, I guess, palatable for people. It’s important to showcase our hair and the versatility of our hair, because we can do so much with it—even getting to do braids today.”

Some of the night’s standout natural hair moments included Ryan Coogler’s treble clef and guitar-shaped cornrows, Ava DuVernay’s locs sculpted into two low buns, Shaboozey’s locs wrapped into a low ponytail, Quenlin Blackwell’s whimsical boho braids, and Keith Lee’s locs topped with a black beret, while his wife wore her hair styled into bantu knots and more.

Scroll ahead to see some of our favorite natural hairstyles from last night’s Oscar night.