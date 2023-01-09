National Board Review Honors Janelle Monáe And Danielle Deadwyler

Last night, the National Board of Review held its annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The ceremony, created to celebrate the “art of cinema,” was hosted by on-air personality Willie Geist and recognized a number of actors and filmmakers for their work over the past year.

Among the honorees this year was Danielle Deadwyler, who received the Breakthrough Performance Award for her role as Mamie Till-Mobley in the Chinonye Chukwu-directed film Till. The award was presented to her by journalist Tamron Hall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Danielle Deadwyler accepts the Breakthrough Performance award for “Till” from Tamron Hall during the National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Singer and actress Janelle Monae was also honored at the gala, receiving the Best Supporting Actress Award for her roles as Helen and Andi Brand in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Actor Daniel Craig, who also stars in the Netflix mystery, presented her with her award.

Beyond the stage and acceptance speeches, stars dazzled on the red carpet as they arrived for the gala Sunday night. Scroll below to see the photos.