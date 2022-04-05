Megan The Stallion And Dua Lipa Recreated A Moment From The 1998 MTV VMAs

For Sunday night’s 64th annual Grammys, “Sweetest Pie” collaborators Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa hit the stage to present the award for Best New Artist. They also brought out a special guest, while referencing an unforgettable pop culture moment.

During the 1998 MTV VMAs, Mariah Carey and the late Whitney Houston, were onstage presenting the award for Best Male Video. Ben Stiller introduced them both as “the greatest singer in the world.” Once the two divas arrived at the podium, they “realized” they had on the same chocolate Vera Wang dress, playing on a psuedo-rivalry.

“Nice dress,” Carey said. “You look pretty good, too,” Houston replied.

“That’s a one-of-a-kind, yeah? Looks pretty familiar,” Carey added.

Mariah ripped off some of the attached cloth from hers, turning it into a shorter dress with a long back. Whitney did the same, revealing a new look as well.

For their homage, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa wore matching, black Versace wrap dresses. “Not you stealing my look,” said Megan Thee Stallion jokingly. “I was told I had the exclusive,” Dua Lipa retorted. “I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella.”

Donatella Versace, the fashion designer and chief creative officer of Versace, then walked onto the stage from the audience. Taking away the detachable portion from each dress, she revealed distinct looks for both artists. While both wore latex pants underneath, Dua Lipa’s dress was a mini and Megan’s had an asymmetrical hem. Their gold jewelry differed as well. Additionally, Megan’s ensemble did not include gloves.

The allusion was a hit, with Twitter users immediately recognizing the skit’s inspiration.

Oh, and the winner of the Best New Artist award? None other than Olivia Rodrigo, the queen of the teens.

Watch the video for Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s recent single, “Sweetest Pie,” below.