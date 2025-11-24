ICYMI: Mariah The Scientist Wears Dior, Jermey Scott Reintroduces His Iconic Flame Design With Ugg, And More.

Courtesy of Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Mariah the Scientist stepped out in a vintage Dior look by John Galliano from the Spring/Summer 2002 collection. Purple Brand announced FC Barcelona star Alejandro Balde as its new global brand ambassador. Meanwhile, Jeremy Scott reimagined his iconic flame motif in a bold collaboration with UGG.

French label Sézane unveiled its holiday campaign, and The North Face opened its largest flagship store in the world, right in the heart of Fifth Avenue.

Mariah the Scientist Wears Dior by John Galliano

On Friday, November 21st, Mariah the Scientist attended the Femme It Forward gala wearing a Dior by John Galliano look from the Spring/Summer 2002 collection. She shared that she had been waiting for the perfect moment to debut the coveted archive piece, pairing it with strappy Gianvito Rossi sandals. She also took home the In Bloom Award from Femme It Forward—marking the first award of her career.

Purple Brand Named FC Barcelona star Alejandro Balde As Global Brand Ambassador

Purple Brand has named FC Barcelona star Alejandro Balde as its Global Brand Ambassador and the face of its Pre-Spring 2026 campaign. Shot at Barcelona’s historic Palauet d’Orsà, the imagery sets Balde against a refined neoclassical backdrop that mirrors Purple’s elevated, modern aesthetic.

Balde’s Dominican, Guinea-Bissau, and Spanish heritage, along with family ties to New York, reflects a layered cultural identity that aligns seamlessly with Purple’s world. His self-made rise and disciplined presence embody the brand’s forward vision.

“Alejandro represents the next era — self-made, driven, and carrying the presence of modern royalty,” said Luke Cosby, Owner of Purple Brand.

Jeremey Scott Recreates His UGGs For A Collaboration Exclusively Available At UGG NYC

Jeremy Scott teamed up with UGG to re-release his iconic flame design, bringing back the bold, rebellious energy that made the original collaboration a cult favorite. The revived style paired UGG’s unmistakable comfort with Scott’s signature surreal, tongue-in-cheek aesthetic, creating a statement piece that blended nostalgia with modern swagger and reignited one of the designer’s most recognizable motifs in a fresh, fiery way.

Sezane Releases Their Holiday Collection

Sézane has unveiled its Winter 2025 Holiday Collection, an ode to festive French dressing with signature Parisian ease. The lineup blends elevated practicality with refined seasonal sparkle, offering cozy knits, chic outerwear, matching sets, sequined tops, mini skirts, and party-ready dresses, all complemented by shimmering accessories and jewelry.

Standout pieces like the velvet Claire Top and Matheo Trousers, the Noémie dress, and giftable favorites such as the Justine Cuff Bracelet and suede Gary Maxi Bag capture the collection’s sculpted silhouettes and playful sophistication. The full collection is now available on sezane.com,



The North Face Opens 5th Avenue Flagship Store

The North Face has opened its largest global flagship store at 511 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, unveiling a new retail concept that turns shopping into an immersive exploration experience. Designed around the idea of “above and below the treeline,” the two-story space features natural textures, innovative displays, and a striking 2½-story LED screen that transports visitors to remote landscapes through athlete-captured expedition footage.

The store is now open, with hours Monday–Saturday 10am–7pm and Sunday 11am–6pm located at 511 5th Avenue, New York, NY 100017.