Kevin Hart To Host The 2025 BET Awards As Show Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Kevin Hart attends Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” World Premiere. Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris

For its silver anniversary, the BET Awards is pulling out all the stops. The network announced today that four-time EMMY winner, and notable comedian Kevin Hart will host the 2025 BET Awards. Airing live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Monday, June 9 at 8pm ET the ceremony promises to deliver an unforgettable celebration of Black excellence in entertainment, art, and culture.

As BET commemorates 25 years of its signature awards show—lovingly known as “Culture’s Biggest Night”—Hart’s appointment feels both celebratory and full circle. With his unmistakable energy, quick wit, and wide-ranging appeal, Hart is poised to electrify the stage and guide audiences through an evening of standout performances, surprise moments, and heartfelt tributes.

“Kevin Hart is a powerhouse of an entertainer. His impact spans comedy, film, television, and beyond. As we celebrate 25 years of the BET Awards, we couldn’t think of a more dynamic host to lead this historic night,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “Kevin’s unmatched charisma, comedic brilliance, and deep-rooted connection to our culture make him the perfect choice to commemorate this milestone event.”

This year’s show holds more significance than most. In addition to honoring today’s most impactful artists in music, television, film, and sports, the 2025 BET Awards will reflect on the cultural legacy and game-changing impact the show has had over the last quarter-century. Past award moments have launched careers, created viral sensations, and sparked national conversations—this year aims to raise the bar even higher.

Hart’s history with BET runs deep. He made his network debut back in 2008 as host of Comic View: One Night Stand and later starred in and executive produced the fan-favorite series Real Husbands of Hollywood. Most recently, his animated BET+ series Lil Kev, based on his childhood, became the streamer’s first adult animated comedy.

“For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards,” said Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET. “His unparalleled talent, infectious energy, and deep connection to our audience make him the perfect host for this historic celebration. Kevin has continuously pushed boundaries in entertainment. On the heels of the successful launch of BET+ original series Lil Kev, we are eager to expand our partnership and continue to bring groundbreaking projects to life.”

The festivities surrounding the ceremony will also extend beyond the awards. BET Experience (BETX) returns June 5–8 with four days of immersive fan events, panels, and concerts leading up to the main event.

“I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments,” says Kevin Hart. “I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night. This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember. It’s a Black-Tie affair, and you’re all invited.”