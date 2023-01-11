Inside The Billboard x HFPA Official Golden Globes After Party 

The Golden Globe Awards may have ended around 8pm last night for viewers on the west coast, but guests and honorees who attended the annual ceremony kept the party going until nearly midnight at the Billboard x HFPA Official Golden Globes After Party.

Hosted at the Beverly Hilton — the same venue as the awards show — Anderson .Paak, AKA DJ Pee. Wee, spun a completely vinyl set during the party as attendees grabbed drinks at the open bar and celebrities snapped pics together.

Anderson .Paak at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Many stars were in attendance for the celebration of the show which made its return to television Tuesday night, including the cast of Abbott Elementary, which snagged a number of big wins. Scroll below to check out the candid moments shared among the rich and talented.