Hoda Kotb On Her Career Journey, Becoming A QVC 50 Ambassador, And More 

Hoda Kotb is embracing a new chapter in her life—one that centers on purpose beyond her career. After turning 60 and reaching the pinnacle of professional success, she’s made the decision to step back from her job and focus more deeply on motherhood, family, and her adoption journey. As she pours into the next generation, she celebrates a new milestone: being honored as one of QVC’s 50: The Age of Possibility.

QVC’s Age of Possibility celebrates women over 50, recognizing this life stage not as an end, but as a time of renewal, transformation, and exciting new opportunities. Honoring Hoda Kotb is a natural fit—she’s not only achieved some of the most defining moments of her career after turning 50, but she also embraced motherhood during this time, making her journey a powerful example of what’s possible at any age.

“New job possibilities can come when it’s time. I started anchoring the seven o’clock hour of the Today Show in my 50s,” Hoda tells ESSENCE. Usually, people would always say, oh, but on TV, women over 50, that’s yesterday. But look around at who’s on TV, Savannah is in their 50s, Robin Roberts is in her 60s, Gail is 70, like the women who wrote the world, the idea that women are invisible at a certain age is over.”

Kotb reflects on turning 60 as a defining moment. It was a time when she fully embraced a new chapter by choosing to adopt her two daughters. For her, this stage of life isn’t about chasing more, but about seeking true fulfillment. She speaks openly about the importance of identifying what brings peace and purpose, and how essential it is to find calm amid the demands of life.

She also underscores the power of representation. As a woman of color on primetime television, Kotb recognizes the significance of her visibility. She recalls drawing strength and inspiration from trailblazing figures like Viola Davis and Cicely Tyson, whose presence on screen helped her see what was possible. In her own journey to motherhood through adoption, she found guidance in the example of actress Sandra Bullock, whose similar path offered both hope and reassurance.

“I felt it was the top, and I knew it was the top, and I thought to myself, This is it. I blew it on my 60th birthday,” Hoda shared with the QVC Age of Possibility attendees. “This was the time I was going to walk away from this job that I love. I knew it was every fiber in my being like a warm hand on my heart. I took a deep breath, and I was crying throughout the show, because I knew, I knew that that was the end of this beautiful chapter. Because, you know, you had a time pie, right? And I spent most of my life with my career riding sidecar, and I decided that moment, hey, I’m going to try to do a little shift here and give my kids more of the time pie.”

Kobt reflects on the importance of finding fulfillment both with age and in one’s career. She acknowledges that even after reaching the pinnacle of success, it’s easy to keep striving for more. However, she emphasizes the value of balance and shares that becoming a mother has given her a new sense of purpose, making it a priority to devote time to that role alongside everything else.