Today (Nov. 18), NBC and E! announced that Academy Award-winning actress, director, and producer Halle Berry will receive “The People’s Icon” award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 7 at 9pm ET/PT in Santa Monica, CA.

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Cardi B will present the award to Berry just weeks after the release of the soundtrack for the Netflix film Bruised, which was executive produced by both Cardi and Berry, and features six original songs by multi-platinum female artists.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Berry’s reach has extended beyond the tv and film industry. Her success as an actress has also allowed Berry to flourish as a producer, director, activist, philanthropist, and fashion icon. Her groundbreaking performance as Letitia Musgrove in Monster’s Ball, earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the first Black woman in history to win that award. She also won an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image Award for her starring role in HBO’s Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, a film in which she also produced.

Berry has remained active throughout the pandemic, directing and starring in the highly-anticipated Bruised—out now in select theatres and will arrive on Netflix on November 24. She also starred and executive produced The Mothership and will appear in the upcoming sci-fi epic Moonfall for Lionsgate, which is slated for a theatrical release in February 2022.

Along with her accolades in the film industry, Berry has been known to support victims of domestic violence and hopes to change the pattern of abuse in the lives of women and children. She also is an advocate for Black Lives Matter and has championed many charities and organizations focused on cancer research, health and wellness, and the eradication of hunger and homelessness in the United States.

“Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with ‘The People’s Icon’ award.”

You can see Cardi B present “The People’s Icon” award to Berry on Tuesday, December 7 at 9:00 pm ET/PT, live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.