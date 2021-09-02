British GQ Held Its Annual Men Of The Year Awards Last Night And It’s The Eye Candy For Us

Last night British GQ held its 24th annual Men of the Year Awards in London, England, and there was no shortage of style and swagger on the red carpet.

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page was among those honored, recognized for Standout Performance for his role in the Netflix drama produced by Shondaland. Kingsley Ben-Adir was also acknowledged as the Boss Breakthrough Actor for his portrayals of Malcolm X in One Night in Miami and Barack Obama in The Comey Rule. The OG of actors — Sir Anthony Hopkins — was also presented with the Legend Award.

With the current state of events in the world, it was nice to see so many talented men in fellowship with one another on the red carpet. And we can’t lie and say the eye candy didn’t make the scene all the more sweeter. Scroll through to see all the fellas who stepped out below.