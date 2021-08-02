Gospel Greats Stepped Out For The 36th Annual Stellar Awards
Last night BET aired the 36th Annual Stellar Awards presented by AT&T Dream in Black. Dubbed, “gospel music’s biggest night,” the awards show took place in Nashville, TN, on July 10, and featured a star-studded lineup of performers, honorees and attendees.

Jekalyn Carr and Tye Tribbett hosted the festivities during which Lady Tramaine Hawkins was honored with the Aretha Franklin Icon Award and The Clark Sisters received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

Notable winners included Pastor Mike Jr., who was named Artist of the Year and won Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year. Kierra Sheard won Song of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year. Maverick City Music won both New Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.  Jonathan McReynolds was named Male Vocalist of the Year and Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year. And Tasha Cobbs Leonard received awards for Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year, Praise and Worship Album of the Year, and Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year.  Click through to see all of the gospel music legends who hit the blue carpet below.

01
Latice Crawford
02
Yolanda Adams
03
Jekalyn Carr
04
Avery Sunshine
05
James Fortune
06
Master P
07
Don Jackson and Merri Dee
08
Jason McGee
09
Christina Bell
10
LaTocha Scott
11
Tyler Little
12
Anthony Brown
13
Tye Tribbett
14
Kim Burrell
15
Benjamin Williams and Jokia
16
Jabari Johnson
17
Marica Chisolm
18
Kenny Lewis
19
Angela Logan
20
Karima Kibble
21
Mali Music
22
Angela Wilson
23
Doe
24
Rich Tolbert Jr.
25
April Curry and Pastor Todd Curry
26
Juan Winans and Lisa Winans
27
Lasha’ Knox
28
Randy Weston
29
Shontelle Norman-Beatty
30
Tramaine Hawkins

