Gospel Greats Stepped Out For The 36th Annual Stellar Awards

Last night BET aired the 36th Annual Stellar Awards presented by AT&T Dream in Black. Dubbed, “gospel music’s biggest night,” the awards show took place in Nashville, TN, on July 10, and featured a star-studded lineup of performers, honorees and attendees.

Jekalyn Carr and Tye Tribbett hosted the festivities during which Lady Tramaine Hawkins was honored with the Aretha Franklin Icon Award and The Clark Sisters received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

Take a look at the legacy of the legendary Clark Sisters, honored at the 36th Annual Stellar Awards. #TheStellars pic.twitter.com/yvMQgGHb8h — BET (@BET) August 2, 2021

Notable winners included Pastor Mike Jr., who was named Artist of the Year and won Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year. Kierra Sheard won Song of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year. Maverick City Music won both New Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Jonathan McReynolds was named Male Vocalist of the Year and Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year. And Tasha Cobbs Leonard received awards for Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year, Praise and Worship Album of the Year, and Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year. Click through to see all of the gospel music legends who hit the blue carpet below.