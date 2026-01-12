Golden Globes 2026: Winners, Surprises, And Snubs From The 83rd Ceremony

Photo Credit: Michael Buckner

The Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where the 83rd ceremony delivered a mix of expected wins, notable surprises, and a handful of high-profile snubs that quickly sparked conversation across the industry.

The night opened on a high note for Teyana Taylor, who claimed the first award of the evening with a Best Supporting Actress win for One Battle After Another. Her performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills, set the tone for a film that went on to dominate key categories. During her acceptance speech, she thanked God, her cast, her family, and sent a message to a very important demographic.

“Lastly, but most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight—our softness is not a liability,” Taylor said. “Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners emerged as one of the night’s most discussed titles. The thriller won Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson, but its absence from top-tier creative wins fueled backlash. Many expected recognition for Coogler’s screenplay or direction, particularly after the film’s cultural impact throughout 2025. Director Paul Thomas Anderson took home both Best Director and Best Screenplay, as One Battle After Another also secured Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.

One of the biggest surprises came when Hamnet won Best Motion Picture – Drama. Director Chloé Zhao appeared stunned, even acknowledging Sinners in her acceptance speech. The win disrupted predictions that had leaned toward Coogler’s genre-bending film.

Acting races delivered their own twists. Wagner Moura prevailed for The Secret Agent, edging out Michael B. Jordan, who portrayed three characters in Sinners. Meanwhile, Wicked: For Good left empty-handed, marking one of the evening’s most notable moments.

Scroll through for the full list of winners at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Golden Globes Winners: Film

Best drama

WINNER: “Hamnet”

Best comedy or musical

WINNER: “One Battle After Another”

Best actor in a drama

WINNER: Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best actress in a drama

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Best non-English language film

WINNER: “The Secret Agent”

Best animated film

WINNER: “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best actor in a comedy or musical

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Cinematic and box-office achievement

WINNER: “Sinners”

Best actress in a comedy or musical

WINNER: Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Best screenplay

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best original song

WINNER: “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” (music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Park Hong Jun, lyrics by Kim Eun-jae [EJAE] and Mark Sonnenblick)

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best original score

Winner: Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Golden Globes Winners: TV

Best limited/anthology series or TV movie

WINNER: “Adolescence”

Best drama

WINNER: “The Pitt”

Best actress in a drama

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Best stand-up comedy performance

WINNER: Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Mortality”

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Best podcast

WINNER: “Good Hang With Amy Poehler”

Best actor in a comedy

WINNER: Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Best actress in a comedy

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best actor in a drama

WINNER: Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best comedy or musical

WINNER: “The Studio”

Best actor in a limited series

WINNER: Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Best actress in a limited series