Becoming an entrepreneur while balancing a full-time job or a full-time school schedule can seem like a daunting task. However, it’s not impossible with the right resources and community to guide you in the right direction. Whether you create content, design graphics, or design clothes, if you dream of turning your passion into a profit, it’s never too early to begin.

Entertainment Strategist, Rachel S. Jackson and Founder of The Cut Life, Tahira Joy discussed their journeys of entrepreneurship and shared a few gems at the 2021 ESSENCE GU Summit.

Check out some of the advice they shared below and watch the video above to see the full conversation.

Photo Credit: Derek White

Imposter syndrome is normal but confidence in your gift is key.

“I was very nervous, I was very skeptical because sometimes you have that thought of failure,” Rachel said. “I had thoughts of, ‘what if someone was better than me?’ but when you’re walking in what you’re supposed to be doing, what you want to give to the world will always make room for you.”

Photo Credit: Derek White

Having boundaries is important

While balancing a full-time job in the music industry and entertainment ventures with her own agency, Rachel shared how she stays balanced with everything she takes on.

“I keep a strict calendar. I have strict boundaries with both my personal time and my work time. When I’m turned off from my day job, I’m turned on to my side hustle or any venture that I’m working on.”

Photo Credit: Derek White

Be passionate about your passion

“Before you can really invest money into something, you have to love it, you have to be able to practice it,” Tahira said. “It’s important to research, utilize the people that are around you and be open to feedback and opinions.”

Use what you have to launch your business

“What I was doing was champion side hustling. I worked at the Boys N Girls Club, which was my primary source of income through college,” Rachel said. “I optimized my time to make room for other opportunities like throwing parties, promotional events, learning PR and event planning. Those were all things that poured into me and let me set the foundation for my business.”

Tahira also encouraged the women to present their business plans to family members for possible investments. “Those people that are closer to you will be more passionate about seeing you succeed.”

