Girls United Summit Lineup: Jayda Wayda, Reginae Carter, Aoki Lee Simmons, And More!

The Girls United Summit is back and better than ever! Mark your calendars for November 5, 2022, because the GU Summit will turn up the #ForeverTheBlueprintenergy several notches in Atlanta. Prepare to mix and mingle, learn something and make your voice heard in a judgment-free zone. This year’s summit is brought to you by major sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company®, along with supporting sponsors, SheaMoisture, Ford, and American Airlines.

This will be an experience of a lifetime and will be hosted by none other than Gen-Z it girl and reality television princess Reginae Carter. The GU Summit will have everything from career advice and networking events to beauty activations and gaming, showcasing the different layers that Black women, girls, and gender-expansive people bring to the culture unapologetically. Our talent is a diverse group of women who embody the #ForeverTheBlueprint mantra.

The Summit will also stream live on ESSENCE Studios. For more information and to RSVP through our free registration, visit https://girlsunited.essence.com/gusummit2022/. Check out our full lineup for GU Summit 2022:

Jamesa Bailey (Director of Black Campaigns at Planned Parenthood)

Bailey represents #ForeverTheBlueprint by advocating for reproductive rights and will join the GU Summit to discuss the importance of spreading awareness to the next generation through Black campaigns at Planned Parenthood. According to Forbes, Bailey expanded the program from 5 to 14 states within a year and a half and increased the program budget by 200%.

Tiff The Barber (Celebrity Barber)

This celebrity groomer has all the tips and tricks ready for the numerous beauty activations at the summit to create an interactive experience. You know you’re #ForeverTheBlueprint when you’re a woman killing it and able to stand out as a barber.

Reginae Carter (Reality Star & Entrepreneur)

She’s been #ForeverTheBlueprint since the first time we met her. Reginae Carter has grown up before our eyes, and she’s never been one-dimensional. From singing and rapping to hosting and business, Carter shows the girls how to get to the bag and never become stagnant.

Paige Hurd (Actress)

It’s always amazing to see stars you’ve grown up watching become OGs in their field to usher in a new class of creatives. Paige is #ForeverTheBlueprint because of her authenticity in Hollywood, allowing people to fall in love with her anytime she graces the screen.

Trinitee Stokes (Actress, Author and Speaker)

Not only is Trinitee a multi-hyphenate with her singing, acting, and fashion, but she also carved her path after becoming the youngest person admitted into Emerson College, crowning her as being #ForeverTheBlueprint for young girls.

For the full Girls United Summit 2022 talent announcement, head to Girls United’s official lineup list here. Register for the Girls United Summit in Atlanta on November 5th at the official registration link here.