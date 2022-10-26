Turn Your Notifications On: The 2022 GU Summit Is Heading Back To Atlanta

This year’s Girls United Summit is making its grand return to Atlanta, Georgia for another day filled with panels, workshops, activations, and more. For the third year in a row, GU Summit will serve as a safe space for young Black women, girls, and gender-expansive youth to come together and fellowship about topics and issues that are impacting us the most from climate change and activism to education and reproductive rights.

Often imitated, but never duplicated, Black girls and gender-expansive persons have always served as the blueprint for the culture – and Girls United Summit is celebrating just that. Whether starting the latest beauty and fashion trends to receiving accolades and recognition for our outspoken passions on world news and current events, Black girls, women, and non-binary folks have continued to be proven the blueprint for progression, tenacity, and resilience during unprecedented times.

“GU is the future, and this summit solidifies how impactful directly connecting with Gen-Z can influence our future thought-starters and leaders,” said Nandi Howard, Content Director of ESSENCE and ESSENCE GU.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the city of Atlanta for the 3rd Annual Girls United Summit. We are going even bigger this year, bringing our community access to career and content creator-focused workshops and panels featuring some of culture’s hottest ‘it girls’ laying the blueprint,” added Rechelle Dennis, Girls United Lead. “Our audience will have the chance to network and explore our beauty and fashion pavilion, followed by a musical performance. It will be a jam-packed day celebrating Black women’s ability to overcome adversity and exceed expectations EVERY damn time. We are forever the blueprint.”

Through our resilience and tenacity amidst a pandemic, socioeconomic decline, and negatively impacting financial issues, the Girls United multi-media platform has consistently provided access, resources, and opportunities to Zillennials around the world while empowering them to chase their wildest dreams. Leveraging our digital community of mentors, leaders and innovators, we are meeting her where she is and challenging her to leave a legacy behind.

The Summit will also stream live on ESSENCE Studios. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://girlsunited.essence.com/gusummit2022/.