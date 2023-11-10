Songstress Mariah The Scientist Disrupting The GU Summit Stage

As if the GU Disruptor Summit lineup couldn’t get any better, well, get ready for Mariah The Scientist officially headlining the Atlanta event. Before hitting the stage, the “Spread Thin” singer will chat with Girls United Co-Founder Rechelle Dennis about entering her Era Of Disruption and what will come with her newfound fame.

The songstress recently released her newest project, To Be Eaten Alive, giving fans a deeper insight into who the Scorpio artist truly is. The project has become a viral sensation amongst Zillennials as she tells the story of love, relationships, and heartbreaking within this generation.

GU Disruptor attendees are in for a special treat and various social media moments as they watch Mariah The Scientist deliver an intimate performance. With her name always trending on our timelines and For You pages, it only makes sense for the 26-year-old to enter the realm of GU Summit and release her inner disruptor.

With the GU Disruptor Summit only a week away, hurry now and register for free or grab a VIP Disruptor ticket. Made for the ultimate disruptor, VIPs gain priority access to the summit, all activations and conversations, plus a meal ticket at our savory food vendors. Gear up to meet industry power players, including Baroline, Alliyah’s Interlude, Jordyn and Jodie Woods, and more. This is an event you want to attend.

