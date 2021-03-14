Fans React To Chloe x Halle’s ‘Ungodly’ Grammy Snub

Chloe X Halle’s debut studio album Ungodly Hour was met with critical acclaim after its 2020 release via Parkwood Entertainment. When 2021 Grammy nominations were released this past November, it was no surprise the duo was tapped for Best Progressive R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me,” which received more than 2.4 million views as part of their NPR Tiny Desk performance.

Though Chloe and Halle weren’t declared winners in either category during the Grammy Pre-show, the sisters took to Twitter to thank their fans for their undeniable love and support for their music. “Feeling so honored to be nominated!! thank you all so much for continuing to listen to the music,” they tweeted with three heart emojis. “love you all so much”

feeling so honored to be nominated!! thank you all so much for continuing to listen to the music 💗💗💗love you all so much — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) March 14, 2021

Despite their humble and poised response, some fans weren’t feeling the Grammy’s snub of the Grown-ish stars and responded with their thoughts on the social media platform. One Twitter user said Chloe X Halle created “the most innovative performances throughout the entire pandemic,” while another said they “hosted the best quarantine concert of all time.”

no bc Chloe x Halle deserve every Grammy for the Ungodly Hour era rollout…. they literally pumped out the most innovative performances throughout the entire pandemic and NEVER missed a beat pic.twitter.com/AWqFZEOHsx — sam (@luvsamxo) March 14, 2021

Chloe x Halle were robbed fr not only is ungodly hour STILL one of the best releases in recent years , they hosted the best quarantine concert of ALL TIME



pic.twitter.com/GeqZsP0bp3 — shay 🐙 (@G0RETEXX) March 14, 2021

Ungodly Hour album of the year. Argue with ya mama. — esthi bestie 💆🏾‍♀️🧖🏾‍♀️ (@SKINBYCAIRO) March 14, 2021

Halle filming in London y’all think Ungodly Hour can qualify for a BRIT award? pic.twitter.com/Vk3Pi4nbwr — jupiter (@sohosultry) March 14, 2021

chloe x halle have given us performance after performance since ungodly hour dropped. it is the BEST album of 2020 to me and im so proud of their growth in their artistry no matter what. they should be more than proud of themselves 🖤 pic.twitter.com/BLCGTcFozN — lee ˣ (@overwhelmedlee) March 14, 2021

Chloe x Halle had a GREAT YEAR FILLED WITH GREAT PERFORMANCES AND AN EVEN GREATER ALBUM.



AND THE ACADEMY STILL GAVE THEM 0 GRAMMYS?!?!



UNGODLY HOUR DESERVED MORE! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/la0tWIheoG — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) March 14, 2021

With Chloe X Halle also losing out on the nomination for Best R&B song for “Do It” as well, it’s no surprise fans are choosing violence in this moment. However, we have no doubt they’ll be racking awards in due time.