Nearly 30 Years Later, Eve Gets Her Long-Overdue Grammy For “You Got Me” Verse

Almost three decades after her voice helped define one of hip-hop’s most beloved records, Eve is finally holding the trophy that has long eluded her.

During Grammy weekend, the Recording Academy formally recognized her contribution to “You Got Me,” the 1999 single by The Roots that went on to win Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2000. Eve delivered a verse that many fans still consider the heart of the song, yet her name wasn’t listed in the album credits at the time, leaving her out of the celebration when the award was first handed out.

At a special ceremony ahead of the televised show, Eve received her Grammy, marking her second career win and closing a chapter that began in the late ’90s. Standing at the podium, she spoke about how she felt upon receiving her award. “I’m still processing this situation,” she said. “This is actually for little Eve from Philly, the little girl who loved to write rhymes and just wanted to be in the business. I’m truly, truly grateful to be in this room with all of you here, all of the greats, people who inspired me, my peers, everyone.”

The Grammys fix a 27 year mistake and award Eve for her contribution on "You got me!" pic.twitter.com/B98ALN0mtu — Blackish Press (@blackishpress) January 30, 2026

“What is yours never can miss you, even 30 years later,” she added. “I’m truly grateful for this.” In the years that followed the success of The Roots’ seminal record, the Philadelphia native has built a career spanning chart-topping singles, film and television roles, and a lasting imprint on hip-hop culture.

She was honored alongside fellow artists including Brandy, Pharrell Williams, and Kirk Franklin at the Recording Academy Honors, as the organization highlighted influential contributions across music. For Eve, the moment marked a personal milestone and an official close to a chapter that began more than 25 years ago, with her name now permanently attached to the legacy of “You Got Me.”