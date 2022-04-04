Loading the player…

For Black creatives looking to get started, or continue forward, in film or television, the pool of opportunity has never been wider. But what about those of us who posses more than one talent that we want to put to use?

Photo by Earl Gibson III

During the third annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, ESSENCE Vice President of Branded Content, Video and Experiential Stephanie Dunivan, at down with actress and model Chasity Saunders in a conversation presented by Coca-Cola to share several key tips for how to find success as a multi-hyphenate creative in Hollywood.



Scroll down to see the gems that were dropped and watch the video above to hear the conversation for yourself. For more of everything you missed at ESSENCE Hollywood House, watch the full show HERE.

01 Your Back Up Plan Can Turn Into Your Dream Job “I think people get caught up with “I have a plan and I have a vision,” Stephanie said. “And maybe it’s not going the way you thought it would. So then it’s like, ok, I need a back up plan. But that back up plan can light you up just as much as what your original plan was. That back up plan can turn into your dream job.” Photo by Phylicia J. Munn 02 Keep Creating & Be Consistent “With social media, just keep creating. You don’t know when, or who, is going to see it or who is going to share it,” Stephanie says. “A lot of people see someone who has a huge following on social media and they just want those results. But they don’t know how many videos they had that had two views before they had that one that went viral. So, you just have to stay consistent because if you’re talented and if your craft is good, someone is going to see it.” Photo by Earl Gibson III 03 There’s Power In Your Peers “Make sure that you’re utilizing the people that are right across from you instead of going up to that person who might already have that corner office,” Chasity said. “Working with my peers has been the thing that has definitely set me apart.” Photo by Phylicia J. Munn 04 Follow Your Happiness “Whatever lights you up, whatever makes you happy, whatever you do [well] that makes other people happy, that could be your gift,” Stephanie said. “There’s a career somewhere in there.” Photo by Phylicia J. Munn 05 Don’t Slam The Door In Your Own Face “You have to not be afraid to reach out, not be afraid to go up and talk to someone,” Stephanie says. “I can’t just look at you and know that you’re a filmmaker or that you have a great idea for ESSENCE social. And anyone that you may be too intimidated to walk up to, I guarantee that they did not get to where they are by being too afraid to follow up or go up and say ‘hi.’ So, do not slam the door in your own face.” Photo by Earl Gibson III

Loading the player...