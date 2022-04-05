Loading the player…

The last five to seven years have introduced Hollywood to a host of immensely talented new Black faces who have held a consistent presence on several critically-acclaimed, award-winning and always-trending television shows centering complex Black characters.

Photo by Phylicia J. Munn

The 2022 ESSENCE Hollywood House kicked off with an enlightening conversation between four of these dynamic entertainers who joined us to talk a little about their experiences and offer advice to those looking to make similar moves in the film and television industries. Helmed by actor and photographer Brooks Darnell, the discussion first heard Snowfall star Gail Bean, All-American: Homecoming star Geffri Maya and All-American star Michael Evans Behling, along with Brooks, take us back to the audition that landed them their first major roles.

Scroll below to read a few key takeaways on the audition process from their panel, and then check out the video above to hear their inspiring stories in full.

For more of everything you missed at the third ESSENCE Hollywood House, watch the full show HERE.

01 Remember: God’s Got You, Always “Snowfall has been the moment that has given me so many [other] big moments. So, I’m grateful for it in so many ways. I auditioned for P-Valley during the pilot. I auditioned for the same role about 5 times. When it came back around for season 2, it was a straight offer [that I didn’t have to audition for]. But it’s like at first, STARZ said no. And it was ok, because we have to know and believe everything happens for a reason and it goes the exact same way that it’s supposed to. And that, at the end of the day even when we don’t have ourselves, God got us.” – Gail Bean Photo by Phylicia J. Munn 02 Make Them Remember You “I think what separated me [during the CW test for All-American] was, in one of the scenes, the character Jordan (who I play on the show) was very frustrated with his dad, like he always is. And, at the end of the scene, he storms out. So, in this network test, I just kind of had this itch to be like, you know what, let me get out of here. And so after the scene, I just immediately left. Didn’t want for any notes or any type of feedback, I just bounced and I didn’t come back. And then you know, two weeks later, I got a call from the showrunner.” – Michael Evans Behling. Photo by Phylicia J. Munn 03 Stay Focused “My biggest opportunity right now is All-American: Homecoming, the spin-off of All-American. So, to have that opportunity to be seen by our amazing showrunner for simply just being myself and doing my job. I talk about it all the time, I went on the show, three episodes, maybe 5 and when you hear that, it’s giving ‘Ok, I got enough money to last me like, a couple months then I’m gonna figure out the next thing.’ But, God said, ‘No, you’re gonna be good. Do what you gotta do. Stay focused.’ And that’s what I did. I didn’t go to work with the intention of having my own show.” – Geffri Maya Photo by Phylicia J. Munn 04 Don’t Let Anyone Take Your Power “The experience I remember most was my first network test. I didn’t know this at the time but, a network test is made to be daunting and it’s made to be intense because, those are some of the things you might experience on the job. As actors, often times [during an audition], we’re dropped in, we’re ready to reveal what we’ve prepared but, you get in there and there’s this balance of small talk so they know that you’re a person who they can work with on set. So, you do the small talk and then they say, “Ok now go act. I think it’s important, as creatives, to not let somebody take your power. You give them what they need but you don’t let them take your power.” – Brooks Darnell Photo by Phylicia J. Munn

Loading the player...